Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Facebook may be cutting its budget for original Watch content

It will still spend $1.4 billion in 2020.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Facebook is reportedly reducing its budget for original programming on Watch. The company plans to spend less on originals and more on talk shows and licensing clips from TV networks and sports leagues, The Information reports. Facebook's investment in Watch overall will reach approximately $1.4 billion in 2020, up from the company's initial billion-dollar budget in 2017.

While Facebook has yet to confirm The Information's claims, just last week, the social network reached a deal with the PGA Tour to bring daily recaps and highlight videos, rather than live coverage, to Facebook Watch. It also recently canceled two of its original shows, Limetown with Jessica Biel and Sorry for Your Loss with Elizabeth Olsen, after their first and second seasons, respectively.

When Facebook launched Watch in 2017, it infamously committed to spending a ton of money on its original shows. In some cases, it reportedly offered Hollywood agencies as much as $3 million per episode for original scripted content. It seemed like Facebook's goal was to compete with major streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. That's an increasingly crowded space, with the addition of Disney+ and Apple TV+. Focusing on talk shows and highlight clips could position Facebook Watch to better compete, instead, with the likes of YouTube.

Last summer, Facebook claimed Watch had 720 million monthly viewers and 140 million daily viewers, but already, it has reportedly slashed its news programming and drastically reduced the number of MLB games that it streams. It looks like original content is next on the chopping block.

Engadget has reached out to Facebook for comment.

Source: The Information
In this article: budget, business, entertainment, facebook, facebook watch, highlights, internet, original content, platform, scripted, sports, streaming, talk shows
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Play the arcade classic 'Tecmo Bowl' on PS4 and Switch tomorrow

Play the arcade classic 'Tecmo Bowl' on PS4 and Switch tomorrow

View
MoviePass declares bankruptcy

MoviePass declares bankruptcy

View
KFC expands its Beyond Meat test to Charlotte and Nashville

KFC expands its Beyond Meat test to Charlotte and Nashville

View
Calendar app Fantastical switches to a subscription for its Mac and iOS apps

Calendar app Fantastical switches to a subscription for its Mac and iOS apps

View
Lawsuits claim Amazon, Apple and more are streaming unlicensed music

Lawsuits claim Amazon, Apple and more are streaming unlicensed music

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr