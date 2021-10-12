Chrome finally gets an Adobe Acrobat PDF editor

The extension is available today.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|10.12.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
October 12th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, Chrome, Acrobat, internet, Edge, PDF, Adobe, web
Adobe Acrobat extension
Adobe

PDFs aren’t the headache they once were, but they can still be a hassle sometimes, especially if all you need to do is make a quick edit. Not everyone wants to download dedicated desktop software for signing the occasional document and their web apps can present their own jank. In a move that feels long overdue, Adobe is releasing Acrobat Chrome and Edge extensions that allow you to access its PDF tools directly through your browser.

If you mostly need something that allows you to sign documents, the good news is you don’t need an Acrobat Pro DC subscription to access that functionality within the extension. Free access also allows you to add comments to PDFs, in addition to allowing you to download and print them. It’s when you get to things like trying to convert a PDF into a Microsoft Word document that you’ll need to pony up.

To be clear, the extensions are separate from Acrobat web, which Adobe recently updated to bring to clear feature parity with its desktop client. If your work involves editing PDFs frequently, you’ll probably continue using Adobe’s dedicated app. For everyone else, the extensions should do just fine in a pinch.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget