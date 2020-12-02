Apple's top apps of 2020 highlight quarantine life

Along with its top podcasts and books of the year, Apple has revealed the winners of its App Store Best of 2020 awards. The company named an app and game for each for its core devices, along with an Apple Arcade title and a few apps that best exemplified this year's trend of helpfulness. Unsurprisingly, there was a focus on apps and games that reflect our quarantine life.
Apple's iPhone picks were Wakeout (billed as "exercise for busy people") and Genshin Impact, and it opted for Zoom and Legends of Runeterra on iPad. Its Mac choices are Fantastical and Disco Elysium, and for Apple TV it plumped for Disney+ and Dandara Trials of Fear. Apple named Endel as its Apple Watch app of 2020, and its Apple Arcade pick is Sneaky Sasquatch.