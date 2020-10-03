The Morning After: We reviewed the new Apple Watch Series 6

If you’re looking for a phone that’s different, then I think LG has the answer. The LG Wing has a design unlike any other device, with a screen that rotates to reveal a second, smaller display.

Richard Lai spent time with a pre-production unit and couldn’t resist fiddling with the screen: “Once I got the hang of it, it did feel like playing with a large fidget toy made for one’s right hand.” Before you flip through the highlights from Friday and the rest of last week further down in this roundup, check out his video to see it in action, and imagine what other off-the-wall phone designs you’d like to see one of these companies attempt.

Google Pixel 5, Surface Laptop Go and our iOS 14 review

At Google’s Launch Night In event this week, the company revealed details on its latest phones as well as the new Chromecast and Nest Audio speaker. Not to be outdone, Microsoft dropped some new Surface news the next morning, launching the Surface Laptop Go and updated Surface Pro X. Cherlynn and UK bureau chief Mat Smith break down all the news on this week’s podcast, before going over some takeaways from our iOS 14 review.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Sleep tracking in watchOS 7 lags behind what competitors can do.

If you were hoping for huge changes with the new Apple Watch then you’re out of luck. But as Dana Wollman explains, “we’ll never complain when an already great smartwatch gets practical improvements like faster performance, longer battery life and quicker charging.”

2020 iPad Pro tablets are $50 off at Amazon.

While Amazon’s annual shopping event will take place on October 13 and 14, there are still some deals worth considering right now (not to mention, a couple of early Prime Day deals for members on the third-generation Echo Dot and Fire TV Recast).

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today

Yep, it's basically just what we were expecting.

Plenty of details about the Pixel 5 had already leaked in advance, and we also got an idea of what it would include from the Pixel 4a, which arrived this summer. Yep, we got the same style screen, with a pinhole front-facing camera, and as expected, the Pixel 5 arrives with a 6-inch, 2340 x 1080 screen. There’s no XL model this year, just this single model.

Google is also bringing back the fingerprint sensor that went missing from last year’s Pixel 4. Gone is the face unlock feature that didn’t quite set the world on fire. Also missing this year are the odd touchless controls that were powered by an ultra-wideband radar sensor above the screen. The Pixel 5 has a dual camera on the back. But instead of going with the standard and telephoto arrangement, Google swapped out the telephoto lens for an ultra-wide angle shooter.

If you’re interested, you’ll have to wait till the end of October to get one.

