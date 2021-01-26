Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

The Morning After: Apple's new fitness feature is a guided walk with Dolly Parton

Apple has a secretive new hardware project in the works, and 'Babylon 5' is back in remastered form on HBO Max.
Engadget
53m ago
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

‘Babylon 5 Remastered’ now available to buy or stream on HBO Max

‘Babylon 5 Remastered’ now available to buy or stream on HBO Max

View
Google reveals North Korean-backed campaign targeting security researchers

Google reveals North Korean-backed campaign targeting security researchers

View
Apple shuffles hardware execs to make room for a mysterious new project | Engadget

Apple shuffles hardware execs to make room for a mysterious new project | Engadget

View
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 ECG tracking comes to 31 more countries

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 ECG tracking comes to 31 more countries

View
A personal trainer app guilt-tripped me into exercising (and it worked)

A personal trainer app guilt-tripped me into exercising (and it worked)

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr