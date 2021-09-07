Balenciaga is now selling Fortnite-themed drip

You can deck out your character with the game's first high fashion skins too.
September 20th, 2021
Balenciaga Fortnite crossover
Epic Games

Fortnite is taking a step closer to creating the broadest metaverse around with its latest crossover. Instead of a partnership with the likes of other games or Ariana Grande, Epic Games' freshest collab is with a high-fashion brand.

Balenciaga is now selling limited-edition Fortnite-themed clothes at typically high prices. A white Fortnite x Balenciaga hoodie costs $725 while a baseball cap will set you back $395. A t-shirt is $495 while a denim jacket will leave your wallet $1,290 lighter.

This crossover goes both ways. Four Balenciaga outfits (including a dog wearing the hoodie) are coming to the game. The Balenciaga Fit Set comprises the first high-fashion skins in Fortnite.

Starting at 8PM ET on Monday, you can unlock Balenciaga backpacks as your back bling, as well as a themed pickaxe shaped like a sneaker, a purse glider, wrap and emote. There are also a pair of free sprays to earn through quests that start on September 21st and run for a week. You can check out a Strange Times Featured Hub that includes a virtual Balenciaga store, as well as a themed photography campaign.

This could open the floodgates for all kinds of Fortnite fashion collaborations in the future. We might see Agent Jones wearing a pair of Air Jordan 1s or the Battle Bus decked out in Gucci logos. Meanwhile, Epic released a video showing how its team and Balenciaga used Unreal Engine to add the new looks.

