The best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50 for 2023

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to grab the little things: accessories, dongles, chargers and other tech we all need, but don’t always think about until things get dire. We’ve reviewed and tested plenty of less-expensive tech and quite a few of our recommendations are currently seeing discounts during Amazon’s big sale. We rounded up the best tech gear and devices we could find that come in under $50 with Prime Day savings. Here are the best Prime Day deals under $50 that you can get this year.

Echo Dot

The latest generation of Amazon’s smart speaker, the Echo Dot usually retails for $50, but for Prime Day, it’s down to $23, which is a 54 percent discount and its lowest price ever. We think it’s the best sub-$50 smart speaker you can buy because it pumps out decent sound for its size while delivering all that Alexa can do. The Echo Dot with clock is also on sale, coming in at $30 instead of $60.

Echo Dot Kids

The kids edition of the Echo Dot is on sale for $28 rather than $60. It’s the same size as the standard Dot with equal audio powers. You can get it with an owl or dragon-themed exterior, and it offers parental controls and comes with a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids + with kid-appropriate content.

Echo Pop

Amazon’s newest Echo is also its smallest. The half-sphere Echo Pop is now more than half off, going for just $18 for Prime Day when it usually retails for $40. It’s designed to bring casual listening and Alexa’s help to small spaces.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

We think Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is the best streaming device on the market and right now you can get it for $34 instead of the usual $50. It packs a lot of features into a small and affordable package and has a straightforward user interface.

Anker 100W 10ft cable

Anker's 100W cable is the one our reviewer used to test out the fast chargers in our guide and right now Prime members can get it for $13 instead of $16. It's rated to 100W, which can properly deliver power from a 100W USB-C power bank port or a fast charger brick.

8BitDo Pro 2 controller

This bundle with the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller and its storage case is down to $48 for Prime Day, which is a great price. We generally like 8BitDo controllers and the Pro 2 has been one of our favorites since it came out. It offers a lot at an affordable price point: adjustable stick and trigger sensitivity, vibration control and customize button mapping, just to name a few features. It also works with a bunch of different platforms including Switch, Steam Deck, PC, iOS, Mac and Android. It's part of a larger sale that includes the 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox for $28and the Sn30 Pro Bluetooth controller for $32.

Fire TV Stick Lite

The budget pick in Engadget’s streaming device guide is Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite, which is even cheaper for Prime Day as long as you're a Prime member. Typically $30 it’s now half price at just $15. It supports Full HD streaming with HDR and comes with an Alexa voice remote — but keep in mind it can’t control the volume or power on your TV.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $23, which is a considerable 54 percent savings over its $50 list price. It’s capable of streaming 4K video to your TV or monitor (as long as it supports that resolution) and supports HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It also puts Amazon’s Fire OS interface on your screen, which we found to be easy enough to figure out, though it does prioritize Amazon Prime Video content.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Like the standard 4K stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams 4K content to your compatible screen of choice, has an Alexa remote, and supports HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It also has access to WiFi 6 and packs a faster processor. Right now, it’s $25 which is 55 percent off of the typical $55.

Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam

The runner up in our guide to the best webcams is Anker’s PowerConf C200 2K. The list price is $60, but is discounted to $48 for Prime members during the sale. It’s easy to set up, has a built-in lens cover for privacy and captures sharp and clear 2K resolution video with a 95-degree field of view.

Amazon Echo Buds

The latest Echo Buds just arrived in May yet they’re already 30 percent off at Amazon for Prime members. You can get them for $35, which is $15 off and ties the lowest price we’ve seen. We recommended the Echo Buds to those who prefer an open design in our best budget wireless earbuds guide.

ElevationLab GoStand

We recommend Elevation Lab's GoStand in our gift guide for people who work from home and right now it's 20 percent off. It folds into a pocket and can prop up a smartphone in either portrait or landscape orientation and adjusts to just about any viewing angle you'd like.

TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Light Bulb

Our favorite budget smart light bulbs are TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Bulbs, which are 32 percent off right now for the two-pack, bringing it to $17. Installation is easy, and the lights stayed reliably connected during testing, plus the companion app is simple.

SAMSUNG EVO Select microSD

We named the Samsung EVo Select microSD card the overall best value in our guide to those storage devices and the largest, 128GB capacity model is now just $10, a 50 percent discount over its typical $20 price tag. The larger capacity cards, including the 512GB model is on sale as well. It doesn’t have the fastest write speeds, but is good for adding extra storage on the cheap.

SAMSUNG PRO Plus microSD Memory Card

Engadget’s top pick overall for micro SD cards is Samsung’s Pro Plus micro SD and Prime Day is bringing even the 128GB model to $14 and the largest 512GB model to under $50 after a 33 percent, Prime-only discount. It had the best sequential write performance of the cards we tested and should work well as extra storage for a camera, tablet or gaming handheld.

Blink Video Doorbell

The list price on Blink’s Video Doorbell is $60, but a half price discount for Prime members puts it comfortably under $50 at just $30. The unit can be used wired or on battery and will keep an eye on your front door, sending 1080p video to your phone or smart display, triggered by motion. The add-on Sync Module 2 is required for on-demand viewing, otherwise video and audio is only available when motion is sensed.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet has an MSRP of $60, but Prime Day is discounting it to $40 after a 33 percent, Prime-member-only discount. A sub-$50 tablet is a rare thing, and the Fire 7 isn’t a high-performer. But if you just need a no-frills way to check email, stream and browse social media, this won’t break the bank.

Echo Show 5

The recently updated Echo Show 5 is half price for Prime Day, dropping it to $45. The smaller smart display can act as a bedside alarm clock (and even has a snooze button) or you can set it up in a smaller kitchen to show you recipes and provide Alexa's help.

Blink Mini smart security camera (2-pack)

The wired, indoor Blink mini security cam is listed at $35 most days, but Prime members can snag it for $17.50. In fact, a two pack falls beneath the $50 mark, at just $34. The smart cameras are motion-activated, sending live 1080p video to your smartphone or smart display and allowing for two-way audio to boot.

Belkin Wireless Charging Stand

One of our favorite wireless chargers is Belkin’s Wireless Charging Stand, which is just $36 for Prime members right now, and a 20 percent discount. We like it because it’s a good value, comes with a power adapter and lets you charge in either landscape or portrait orientation.

Amazon Smart Plug

In Engadget’s guide to smart plugs, we named Amazon’s Smart Plug the best option for people who already use Alexa-enabled devices, like Echo speakers. It’s easy to set up using the Alexa app and reliably controls any lamps or fans you plug into it. Right now Prime Members can snag one for just $13, which is nearly half price.

Anker 735 GaN Prime

Anker’s 735 GaN Prime is just $39 for Prime members and usually $60. It’s the best 65W charging brick you can buy, according to our testing because it’s fast, compact and offers a total of three charging ports: two USB-C and one USB-A.

OtterBox Fast Charge Power Bank

The stylish and fast-charging OtterBox Fast Charge Power Bank is currently just $35 for the 15,000mAh model the best medium capacity portable battery you can buy. This one has even more juice to revive your dying smartphone or tablet.

Belkin Apple Watch Charger

Belkin’s Apple Watch Charger is one of our favorite accessories for the smartwatch and down to $44 for Prime members. The square pad can flip up so you can use the watch in nightstand mode and uses Apple’s new fast wireless-charging module to power a Series 8 from 0 to 80 percent in about 45 minutes.

Anker 511 charger Nano 3

Anker’s 511 (Nano 3) charging brick is one of our recommendations for Apple Watch users and is now on sale for $17 instead of $23. New watches don’t come with power adapters, so if you need one, this is a good option — it’s compact with foldable prongs and has ActiveShield 2.0 to keep it from overheating.

Kasa Smart Plug EP25 (4-pack)

Prime Day is a good time to pick up the best smart plug you can buy, according to our testing. A four-pack of Kasa’s Smart Plug EP25 is now $35 for Prime members, when the set is usually $50. It’s reliable, relatively easy to set up and works with Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings and even Apple HomeKit.

Logitech Signature M650

Logitech’s Signature M650 wireless mouse is seeing a moderate 13 percent discount for Prime Day. It's a good pick for a compact mouse you can easily take with you when you’re computing on the go. It has a precision scroll wheel, clicks quietly and features two programmable buttons.

Spigen ArcHybrid MagSafe Battery Pack

The top MagSafe-compatible battery in our tests turned out to be Spigen's ArcHybrid MagSafe pack and Prime Day pricing brings it down to $33 after a solid 45 percent discount. It's a a little larger than Apple's own MagSafe battery and was able to fill an iPhone 14 Plus to 56 percent in about an hour and 45 minutes. Considering it's regularly $30 cheaper than Apple's battery pack, it's easy to recommend — particularly at this price.

