The headphone, speaker and audio deals worth looking at on Black Friday

These buds up the ante in almost every way -- they fit and sound better than standard AirPods and they have the same solid battery life. Apple also added active noise-cancellation with Transparency Mode, which lets you hop in and out of conversations without missing a beat.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $169

AirPods - $110

Chris Velazco / Engadget

Apple’s AirPods with the standard wired charging case are down to $110. These are the classic earbuds that many have grown to love for their minimalist design and easy pairing with Apple devices. We gave them a score of 84 for their improved wireless performance and solid battery life.

Buy AirPods at Amazon - $110

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones - $278

Billy Steele / Engadget

Our favorite pair of ANC headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, is on sale for $278, an all-time low since they debuted a few months ago. We gave them a score of 94 for their excellent active noise-cancellation tech, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278

Sony WH-CH710N headphones - $88

Engadget

Sony’s WH-CH710N earned a spot on our list of favorite wireless headphones for their affordability, but they’re a steal at this Black Friday price of $88. Normally $198, these cans were already a great value but they’re a no-brainer at this sale price. We like them for their excellent, automatic noise-cancellation technology, good sound quality and 35-hour battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $88 Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Best Buy - $88

Bose QuietComfort 35 II - $199

Bose

The wireless version of Bose’s beloved QuietComfort 35 II are down to $199, which is an all-time low. These cans have that familiar design that many Bose lovers are familiar with, just without the pesky wires getting in the way. They also have great sound quality and top-notch active noise-cancellation.

Buy QuietComfort 35 II at Best Buy - $199

Jabra Elite 85h - $150

Billy Steele / Engadget

The Elite 85h wireless headphones are down to $150, which is $100 off their normal price. While not the lowest price ever, it’s still a good deal on a pair of headphones that earned a score of 84 from us. We liked them for their attractive design, reliable controls, good ANC and insane 36-hour battery life.

Buy Elite 85h at Amazon - $150 Buy Elite 85h at Best Buy - $150

Sonos Beam and Sonos Move - $299

Engadget

Sonos’ smaller soundbar, the Beam, is $100 of for Black Friday. That brings it down to $299, which is a record low price. If you don’t have the space to spare for the full-sized Sonos Arc, this is the next best thing to get. We gave it a score of 85 for its excellent sound quality and AirPlay 2 plus Alexa support.

As for the Sonos Move, it’s basically the portable version of the Sonos One and it’s now $299 as well. It’s weather-proof so you can take it outside and it has all of the other features you’d expect from a Sonos speaker. We gave it a score of 80 for its great sound quality and solid battery life.

Buy Sonos Beam at Sonos - $299 Buy Sonos Beam at Amazon - $299

Buy Sonos Move at Sonos - $299 Buy Sonos Move at Amazon - $299

Sonos Sub - $599

Engadget

If you already have a Sonos setup and want a bit more umph, the Sub is the way to get it. We gave this subwoofer a score of 79 for its easy setup, eye-catching design and deep bass.

Buy Sonos Sub at Sonos - $599 Buy Sonos Sub at Amazon - $599

Vizio Elevate Soundbar - $700

Vizio

One of Vizio’s newest soundbars is $300 off for Black Friday, bringing it down to $700. It only just became available last month even though Vizio announced it back at CES in January. The bar itself includes 18 speakers in its 5.1.4-channel system and the set comes with a wireless eight-inch subwoofer and two satellite surround speakers.

Buy Elevate soundbar at Best Buy - $700

Roku Streambar - $100

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

The new Roku Streambar is on sale for $100, which is the lowest price it’s been since its debut last month. It’s a smaller version of Roku’s full-sized smart soundbar, which ups the ante of your TV’s audio while also including 4K HDR streaming technology inside. We gave it a score of 86 for its apartment-friendly design, great audio quality for movies and TV, Dolby Audio support and Bluetooth-speaker capabilities.

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $99 Buy Roku Streambar at Best Buy - $99.99

Echo Studio - $160

Billy Steele / Engadget

The Echo Studio is Amazon’s best sounding smart speaker and now it’s $40 off its normal price, bringing it down to $160. If you’re set on having an Alexa smart speaker in your home and want higher quality sound, the Studio could be a good pick for you. We gave it a score of 88 for its hi-res audio, unobtrusive design and abilities as a home theater speaker.

Buy Echo Studio at Amazon - $160

Beats Powerbeats Pro - $160

Billy Steele / Engadget

The Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever right now, with certain colors dropping to $160. Other colorways are down to $175, which remains a great deal if you prefer one of those options. We gave them a score of 86 for their improved sound quality, great battery life and the convenience of their built-in H1 chip.

Buy Powerbeats Pro at Amazon - $160

Sony WF-1000XM3 - $168

Billy Steele/Engadget

These are some of the best wireless earbuds Sony has to offer and now they’re 27 percent off for Black Friday. While Jabra holds the top spot on our list of best wireless earbuds, these are not far behind them. We gave the WF-1000XM3s a score of 89 for their excellent sound quality, good battery life and handy companion app.

Buy WF-1000XM3 at Amazon - $168 Buy WF-1000XM3 at Best Buy - $168

Jabra Elite Active 75t - $150

Billy Steele / Engadget

Jabra’s Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds are down to $150. These topped our list of the best earbuds you can buy for working out. Not only are they quite comfortable and compact, but they also pair easily with smartphones, have a great battery life and work with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant. You can also grab the standard versions of these buds, the Elite 75ts, for $140.

Buy Elite Active 75t at Amazon - $150 Buy Elite Active 75t at Best Buy - $150

Buy Elite 75t at Amazon - $140 Buy Elite 75t at Best Buy - $140

Sony WF-SP800N - $148

Billy Steele / Engadget

Sony’s sportier wireless earbuds, the WF-SP800N, are back down to the all-time-low price of $148 for Black Friday. These will be a bit better for working out that Sony’s other earbuds. We gave them a score of 88 for their deep, punchy bass and powerful ANC.

Buy WF-SP800N at Amazon - $148 Buy WF-SP800N at Best Buy - $148

Sensel Morph - $200

Engadget

Sensel’s Black Friday sale gives you its portable, versatile controller with one overlay for $200, which is $50 off its normal price. It’s a unique pieces of equipment that, depending on the overlay, lets you make music, edit videos, play games and more in a more convenient way. We gave it a score of 87 for its lightweight yet tough design, easy setup and overall versatility.

Shop Sensel Morph sale

Spark Guitar Amp - $239

Positive Grid

Positive Grid’s smart Spark guitar amp is down to $239 for Black Friday. This came out at the end of last year and, when paired with your smartphone, it’ll generate a backing drumbeat and bassline accompaniment while you learn to play. It uses the same modeling engine found in the company’s flagship $1,299 BIAS amplifier, which means you also get a bunch of amp and effects modeling options and 10,000 presets.

Buy Spark at Positive Grid - $239

Master & Dynamic site-wide sale

Master & Dynamic

Master & Dynamic is running a sale for the entirety of Black Friday and Cyber Monday that lets you save up to 25 percent on all orders. Those who spend $300 or more can use the code GIVEBF20 to get 20 percent off, and those who spend $500 or more can use code GIVEBF25 to get 25 percent off. The company will also be donating 5 percent to New York’s City Harvest, the largest food rescue organization that services the New York City area.

Shop Master & Dynamic

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.