Save hundreds on this Cisco certification training bundle

Prepare for the CCNA and CCENT certifications with 80 hours of video content and hands-on labs at only $40.
StackCommerce
1h ago
The network and IT field is frequently in need of skilled, hard-working individuals. It's an industry that rewards technically minded people for their vast computer know-how and innate desire to stay on top of the latest improvements to various technologies. In other words, it's a great career path for many Engadget readers.

Yet, it takes a lot more than just passion to make it as a network engineer or any other professional in this line of work. You'll also need professional certifications that demonstrate your skills to prospective employers and practical experience in the day-to-to tasks expected of a network and IT professional. Luckily for you, that's where The Certified Cisco Power User Bundle helps out.

This bundle of online courses gauges and improves your network and IT skills with 80 hours of training for valuable Cisco certifications. Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT and network solutions, as you already know. So, learning everything from routing protocols and network infrastructure for Cisco prepares you to tackle real-world network and IT scenarios. 

The bundle prepares you for several Cisco certifications, including the Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) and the Cisco Certified Entry Network Technician (CCENT), through a mixture of video lessons and hands-on labs. That means you get a comprehensive and convenient way of mastering the concepts you need to know to make it as a network and IT professional. Equally valuable, you gain direct experience in the tasks expected of you and check your understanding every step of the way, thanks to detailed answers included alongside the practice labs.

Courses included:

  • Cisco Certified Network Associate IPv4 Course ($199 value)

  • Cisco Certified Network Associate: Multiple Practice Labs & Border Gateway Pro ($199)

  • Cisco ICND1 100-105: CCENT Certification Bootcamp ($199)

  • Cisco ICND2 200-105: CCNA Bootcamp ($199)

  • The Complete Guide to Cisco CCNA 200-125 ($199)

The Certified Cisco Power User Bundle prepares you for a network and IT career on your schedule from home. Usually $995, it's on for a limited time for $40 or 95% off its original cost. 

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

