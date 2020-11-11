Save hundreds on this Cisco certification training bundle

This bundle of online courses gauges and improves your network and IT skills with 80 hours of training for valuable Cisco certifications. Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT and network solutions, as you already know. So, learning everything from routing protocols and network infrastructure for Cisco prepares you to tackle real-world network and IT scenarios.

The bundle prepares you for several Cisco certifications, including the Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) and the Cisco Certified Entry Network Technician (CCENT), through a mixture of video lessons and hands-on labs. That means you get a comprehensive and convenient way of mastering the concepts you need to know to make it as a network and IT professional. Equally valuable, you gain direct experience in the tasks expected of you and check your understanding every step of the way, thanks to detailed answers included alongside the practice labs.

Courses included:

Cisco Certified Network Associate IPv4 Course ($199 value)

Cisco Certified Network Associate: Multiple Practice Labs & Border Gateway Pro ($199)

Cisco ICND1 100-105: CCENT Certification Bootcamp ($199)

Cisco ICND2 200-105: CCNA Bootcamp ($199)

The Complete Guide to Cisco CCNA 200-125 ($199)

The Certified Cisco Power User Bundle prepares you for a network and IT career on your schedule from home. Usually $995, it's on for a limited time for $40 or 95% off its original cost.

Prices are subject to change.

