Who knew I’d get obsessed with a spreadsheet game?

So far, I’ve gone from buying a beat-up RV and recruiting street dealers to having a couple of sleazy lawyers in my pocket at all times. Actually, the game’s Breaking Bad inspiration only really covers the first third of the game, after which point, we’re into a Space: 1999 parody. But, no matter how long it takes for you to work your way up the tech tree, you can’t put it down.

In fact, while it doesn’t command a lot of your time, it’s the sort of game that sits in a browser tab for days, and weeks, on end. Not, uh, that I’d do such a thing at work of course, but you might feel the need to, and I wouldn’t judge. It’s not the clicking that’s addictive, although the more work you put in, the more attached to your empire you do become. It’s more that there’s that little buzz when you’ve saved up and laundered enough cash to expand.

And I’m now at the point where I’m trying to visualize in my head the perfect game, or at least the most efficient one. It’s a well-traveled road, since the Reddit for the game (long since abandoned) has plenty of folks talking about their most effective systems. And there’s even a well-researched Wiki containing the full tech tree and upgrade path for every part of the game.