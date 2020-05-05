Who knew I’d get obsessed with a spreadsheet game?

Clicking Bad is a 2013 browser game inspired by Cookie Clicker and Breaking Bad, with the cooking and sale of meth replacing cookies. Do it enough, and you’ll soon create an empire that spans from a beat-up RV to owning your own police department, and beyond. And despite the fact that it’s basically a spreadsheet game, I’m hooked, it’s exactly the sort of time-sink game that shelter-in-place orders call for.
The setup is simple enough, there are two buttons: Cook and Sell, and you have to click one before you click the other. Of course, destroying your mouse in short order won’t get you very far, so you’ll need to work out how best to use your limited resources to juice things. That includes managing the risk of your operations, fending off the DEA and IRS, as well as recruiting more soldiers for your empire.