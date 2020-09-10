Android Go 11 squeezes more performance from modern budget phones

Now that Android 11 has dropped, Google has unveiled Android 11 Go Edition with the aim of speeding up entry-level smartphones. Many of the changes are designed to take advantage of improved features on modern budget devices like larger screens, dual cameras, more RAM and extra storage .
The OS now supports 2GB of RAM (up from 1.5GB before), giving users an additional 270MB of free space — enough to run “three to four more apps in the background,” according to Google. To that end, it can launch apps 20 percent faster than Android Go 10, allowing for faster app-switching without slowing down your phone. Android Go edition on 2GB devices also supports up to 900MB of additional storage, enough to download a movie, for instance.