Google really wants you to game on a Chromebook for some reason

Chromebooks aren’t exactly gaming machines, but Google is trying to remind you that they’re more capable than they have been in the past with a set of announcements this morning. Probably the most intriguing is that Google now has a set of “Works with Chromebook” controllers. Naturally, that includes Google’s Stadia controller as well as Logitech’s F310 and F710 gamepads.

As for what you can play with these controllers, Google is keen to remind you that Stadia works on basically any Chromebook that has launched since June of 2017. While Stadia is far from perfect, it’s a better option for playing recent, high-end titles on a Chromebook than any we’ve seen thus far. NVIDIA’s GeForce Now streaming service also started working with Chromebooks last month, so you have a few options now for recent games.