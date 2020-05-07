Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google's learn-to-read app is now available in 180 countries

Read Along gives youngsters encouragement as they read stories aloud.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
30m ago
Comments
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Promo images for Google's Read Along app, describing some of the features.
Google

Last year, the company released an Android app called Bolo to help kids in India learn to read. It’s now expanding the app to many more countries and changing the name to Read Along. The app, which is in early access, taps into Google’s speech recognition and text-to-speech tech to understand how well kids are reading aloud.

A virtual reading buddy named Diya provides visual and verbal encouragement. If a kid is struggling to pronounce a word or sentence, they can tap on Diya for help. The app will also recommend difficulty levels for stories and games based on reading performance.

Children can earn stars and badges based on how well they’re doing, and parents can set up profiles for each of their kids, to track individual progress. After you download the app and stories, Read Along works offline (voice analysis takes place on the device). It doesn’t have ads or in-app purchases either.

The app’s available on the Play Store in nine languages (including English, Hindi, Spanish and Portuguese) in 180 countries. Google will add more books and features to Read Along in the future.

In this article: google, android, reading, reading app, readingapp, read along, readalong, bolo, literacy, mobile, education, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' trailer shows off Xbox Series X gameplay

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' trailer shows off Xbox Series X gameplay

View
‘Madden NFL 21’ is coming to the Xbox Series X

‘Madden NFL 21’ is coming to the Xbox Series X

View
Sony's latest true wireless earbuds offer ANC and adaptive sound for $200

Sony's latest true wireless earbuds offer ANC and adaptive sound for $200

View
The Morning After: Microsoft unveiled the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2

The Morning After: Microsoft unveiled the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2

View
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020)

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020)

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr