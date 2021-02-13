As it turns out, a Game Boy release in 2021 isn’t this week’s biggest dose of nostalgia. Continuing the theme of everything old becoming new again, we have Chappelle’s Show making an unexpected return to Netflix after its creator worked things out with ViacomCBS.

Even more surprisingly, NVIDIA is putting an old GPU on sale again to mitigate supply issues, because the GTX 1050 Ti’s limitations make it more valuable to gamers than cryptocurrency miners.

Last but not least, remember the stunt HBO Max tried to pull last year with a reunion of the Friends cast to launch its expanded streaming service? To top that, when Paramount+ replaces CBS All Access on March 4th it will feature a new Real World docuseries bringing the original NYC cast members back in front of the cameras. What’s next?

-- Richard Lawler

Vizio’s 55-inch and 65-inch OLED TVs are still on sale for $1,000 and $1,500.

A bunch of Apple products saw deep discounts including the AirPods Pro and the latest iMac. Amazon knocked down the prices of most of its Fire tablets and you can still get the Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite for less, too. Plus, Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale has just kicked off, bringing a slew of new sales to consider from now through Monday.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.

Continue reading.

And why the Cat Lawyer experienced everyone’s Zoom nightmare.

In this week's episode, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss the new Space Race for Mars, and how it'll help us learn more about our neighbor. Also, they dive into Facebook's test to limit political content, and the halted TikTok acquisition.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Continue reading.

These aren’t sporty SUVs — they’re sports cars.

Two years after the debut of the first e-tron SUV, Audi is expanding its electric lineup with a pair of all-wheel drive, four-wheel steer Grand Touring models — the 637 HP RS e-tron GT and the 522 HP e-tron GT quattro.

The quattro offers 320kW of total power (350kW or 522HP under boost), a zero-to-62 of 4.1 seconds and 465 pounds per foot of torque. The more capable RS muscles in with 440kW (475kW under boost or roughly 637HP), a zero-to-62 in just 3.1 seconds, 612 pounds per foot torque and a 155MPH (governed) top speed.

The e-tron GT will arrive in the US this summer in three trim packages: the e-tron GT quattro Premium Plus for $99,900, the e-tron GT quattro Prestige for $107,000, and the RS e-tron GT for $139,900.

Continue reading.

'Terraria' was going to hit Stadia this year. Emphasis on 'was.'

Here’s how it went down in public: Terraria co-creator and Re-Logic CEO Andrew Spinks published a Twitter thread early Monday morning accusing Google of suddenly, unjustifiably suspending his studio’s YouTube, Gmail, Drive and Play accounts. He said he had never violated Google’s rules, and the company was refusing to clarify the situation. And so, Spinks canceled the Google Stadia edition of Terraria, a beloved 2011 indie game with an audience of more than 30 million players. Here’s a closer look at what happened.

Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Studio Ghibli's first CG movie, 'Earwig and the Witch,' is an insult

Joe Biden will tackle chip shortage with executive order

SpaceX opens Starlink satellite internet pre-orders to the public

PS5, Xbox and Switch games are on sale at Best Buy for Presidents' Day

Upscaled: Apple's M1 isn't witchcraft, it's good chip design

Google plans to release 100 games for Stadia this year

Amazon's 'Mentor' tracking software has been screwing drivers for years

Samsung's 8K Neo QLED TV lineup starts at $3,500

Fujifilm's XT4 revived my love for photography

Apple will replace 2016/2017 MacBook Pro batteries that refuse to charge

Hacked water plant computer used shared passwords and Windows 7