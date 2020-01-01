Indie history: How shareware helped build Epic Games

Miller launched Apogee in 1987 as a way to publicize the ASCII-based games he was building out of his childhood home in Texas. At the time, burgeoning developers congregated on pre-internet bulletin board systems like CompuServe, GEnie and Prodigy, trading programming tricks and sharing their work. They employed an early version of the “free to play” model, known at the time as “shareware.” Initially, developers would publish their games, usually in full, and ask for donations from other BBS users.

Miller, approaching his mid-twenties and obsessively building video games in his spare time, designed two text adventures and attempted to have them published by Infocom, a prominent producer of interactive fiction at the time. Infocom rejected both games.

“It was like, ‘What do I do? I guess I'll just throw these online because I don't want them just to rot on my computer drive,’” Miller said.

He set them loose on the BBS community. Other developers enjoyed them, but the games ended up netting Miller less than $10,000 combined. The donation model clearly wasn’t sustainable as a full-time gig.

And then he made Kingdom of Kroz. It was an ASCII-based adventure game with 60 levels, much larger than his previous efforts. Miller changed tactics -- he broke the game into three chunks that he called “episodes,” and released just the first one on the boards. The other two episodes would be available to purchase only.

It was 1987, and Kingdom of Kroz was the first game published under the Apogee banner.

“We were using all these platforms to freely distribute our games and people were downloading them by the hundreds of thousands, in some cases by the millions,” Miller said. “And some small percentage of these people -- we estimated 1 to 2 percent, there was really no way to track -- would finish the game and think, ‘Wow, I really like this, I want more of this,’ and here's the big splash screen telling the person exactly how to order it.”

It’s a familiar system nowadays, but 33 years ago, the idea of episodic releases and free game demos was fresh. And it worked, even without the conveniences of online banking.

“At first they would just send my company a check, which is a pretty high hurdle,” Miller said. “But it worked out well enough to where we were making a lot of money that way. And eventually we added an 800-number, which was standard for the day. People would call in, make the order, give us their credit card, and we shipped the game.”

Miller brought in about $1,000 a week with this. When he released another Kroz trilogy in 1990, he made about $2,000 a week.

“When I realized I was on to something with this pre-internet online marketing, I realized that as just myself, I couldn't make games fast enough to capitalize on this,” Miller said. “So it was back in 1990 that I quit my job and I started to basically search for other game developers that were out there who I could fund their projects and have them release their games through Apogee.”

He recruited a handful of now-legendary names and games, including John Romero, Adrian Carmack, Tom Hall and John Carmack, a group of Softdisk developers that would go on to form id Software. Apogee published their first game under the id banner, Commander Keen, in 1991.

“It's funny, though, that the people who were most opposed to this idea were the guys that eventually became id Software,” Miller said. “John Carmack and John Romero and Tom Hall, they were completely in disbelief that this whole shareware thing could work. So I had to promise them -- I had to pay a bunch of money upfront to get their first game, Commander Keen, and I had to promise them some guarantees.”

Hall, Romero and the Carmacks developed Commander Keen in Invasion of the Vorticons in six weeks. In its first month under the Apogee publishing model, the game brought in $20,000.

“We're just a bunch of starving kids working from home, basically,” Miller said. “That's when they realized, ‘Oh my god. We need to get out of our current jobs.’ They were working at Softdisk, which was one of these monthly disk magazines that were quite popular at the time. They pretty much immediately decided they needed to quit there and start their own little studio. And that's when they started to really roll.”

After producing a number of games for Softdisk, the next Apogee project from id was Wolfenstein 3D, an iconic game that kickstarted the contemporary, ultra-violent first-person-shooter genre. Wolfenstein 3D generated about $200,000 a month for more than a year straight.

By 1992, Miller found himself in charge of a booming independent publishing company. He’d brought his friend and fellow developer George Broussard on board, and they had a small team of employees to answer the phones and take game orders. Apogee -- and its successor, 3D Realms -- ended up publishing the Duke Nukem series (created by Broussard), Death Rally, Shadow Warrior, the original two Max Payne games, Prey and dozens of other titles.

Infocom, the publisher that rejected Miller’s first two games, was acquired by Activision in 1986 and shut down in 1989.

Aside from offering artists financial, marketing and sales assistance, Miller ran Apogee and 3D Realms with a simple premise: developers own their work. In the early ’90s, massive publishers like Activision and Electronic Arts were also signing independent teams, but it was common for these companies to take control of a developer’s intellectual property rights as part of the publishing contract. Signing with a major publisher brought plenty of stability to a project, but developers often lost control of their own creation in the process. This still happens today.

“I never tried to take anyone's IP,” Miller said. “Like for id Software I said, ‘You get to own Wolfenstein. That's still yours. We're just basically publishing it, and marketing it, and doing all that kind of stuff.’ Whereas it was very often throughout the ’90s, and way more often even now, that the publisher would say, ‘Well, if we're going to fund this project and publish it, we want the IP rights too.’ It's very dangerous for a developer because at some point, they can lose the right to continue to make the game, and that kind of cuts them out of the picture for future revenues from that IP.”

That’s one reason id Software was able to establish itself as a gaming powerhouse in the early 1990s. Once the id boys realized how large the market for their games was, they took their IPs and published them in-house, shareware-style, and only partnered with publishers for the full retail launch. Once the cultural cachet of series like Doom and Quake became clear, id was able to negotiate better deals with large publishers like Activision.

While Miller was building up Apogee in Texas, a young Tim Sweeney was selling his first game, ZZT, to BBS users out of his parents’ house in Maryland. His father fulfilled every order himself until shipping the last copy of ZZT in 2013.

“Digital storefronts are a $100 billion-a-year business across all platforms now,” Sweeney said in 2019. (Epic Games declined an interview request for this particular story.) “With ZZT, at some point after I released it, I was making $100 a day. I was like, ‘Oh, my god. I'm rich. I can make a living off of this.’”

Sweeney saw what Apogee and id Software were doing, and wanted to try it out himself. He founded Epic MegaGames in early 1992.

All of these companies, people and grand ideas about artist-first publishing converged in a single place in 1998: Gathering of Developers, or GodGames.