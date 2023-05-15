'Layers of Fear' remake launches on PC, PS5 and Xbox June 15th

Horror collection ‘Layers of Fear’ has a concrete release date of June 15th, which is just around the corner. This news follows the official launch of a Steam demo that went live today. The forthcoming title includes remakes of the original Layers of Fear and Layers of Fear 2, including various DLC content and a brand-new chapter to provide a new perspective on the first game’s narrative. It launches on PC via Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

These are not simple upscales, as each game was completely recreated in Unreal Engine 5, so they include all kinds of modern graphical touches like ray-tracing, HDR and volumetric lighting. In other words, this collection is pretty easy on the eyes, though the eerie atmosphere may not be good for the old ticker.