Razer, MSI and Acer gaming laptops are up to 40 percent off right now

Amazon is running a sale on several Intel-powered gaming laptops, including some of our top picks across a variety of categories. Take, for instance, the Acer Nitro 5, which is one of the best budget gaming laptops you can get your hands on, even at its regular price of $800. During the sale, though, it's even more enticing. The price has dropped by 20 percent to $640, which is a record low.

It's good value, since you'll receive a laptop that should be able to run most games, but don't expect to play the most demanding titles smoothly at maximum settings. This Acer Nitro 5 configuration has an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, WiFi 6 and 512GB of SSD storage. It's not bad at all if you're looking to dip your toes into PC gaming, or want to play some games (and maybe get a little work done) while you're traveling.

Those with a bigger budget to spend on a gaming laptop might be interested in the MSI Stealth 17 Studio. We included the 14-inch model in our best Windows laptops guide, but you'll of course get more screen real estate with this 17-inch version. This model has dropped by 14 percent from $2,800 to $2,400 — another record low.

For your money, you'll get a semi-portable (it weighs over 11 pounds) powerhouse that should be able to handle just about any current game at high settings. The MSI Stealth 17 Studio has a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. It comes with 1TB of SSD storage and the 240Hz QHD display has an anti-glare coating.

Meanwhile, the Razer Blade 15 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, period. While the models included in this sale don't quite have the most up-to-date components, one is a whopping 40 percent off at $1,800.

One major factor that's worth considering here is that the Razer Blade 15 weighs just 4.4 pounds. So while it has a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU rather than a 13th-gen CPU or a 40-series RTX graphics card, that portability is definitely a key selling point.

The Full HD 360Hz display is worth paying attention to as well. This Razer Blade 15 also includes 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. If you prefer a larger screen, you can pick up a 17-inch model with a QHD 240Hz display and otherwise similar specs for $2,000 (38 percent off). However, at ‎10.35 pounds, it weighs substantially more.

