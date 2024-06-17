Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro drop to a record low of $120

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Starting with the first Galaxy Buds, Engadget's audio expert Billy Steele has reviewed every pair of buds Samsung has produced — and he calls 2022's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro the company's best effort yet. Right now, Woot is selling pairs in either white, black or the perky purple hue of our review unit for 48 percent off the standard list price. That brings them down to $120 and the lowest price we've tracked. The listing indicates the sale will stick around until Friday or when the stock runs out, whichever comes first.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the company's latest buds (though at this point they're approaching the two-year mark). You can think of them as Samsung's answer to Apple's AirPods because they work best when paired with a phone from their own manufacturer. The Galaxy Buds will work with other Android Phones, and can work with Apple products (just with a number of missing features) but some capabilities, like 24-bit audio, are reserved for Samsung devices.

Overall, Billy gave the buds a score of 88 in his review and found himself impressed with the audio (after being underwhelmed by Samsung's previous attempts). He appreciated the punch of the bass and open sound that's both "full and filled with details and clarity." The ANC is good too, effectively blocking the sound of a coffee grinder and the improved fit — thanks to a smaller design and pressure-relieving vents — makes the buds comfortable to wear for longer periods of time. The touch inputs allow for the control of a lot of functions without reaching for a phone, but adjusting the buds in your ear can sometimes result in mistaken taps.

