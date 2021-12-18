The Morning After: Tesla's self-driving subscription slides to 2021

You probably already have your holiday shopping taken care of and are already looking at a stack of confirmed delivery tracking numbers.

But if, say, a friend of yours is still in need of last-minute shopping information, or you just want to double check what’s out there, the Engadget Holiday Gift Guides for 2020 are here to help.

The best laptops and tablets to give as gifts

Computer and phone accessories that make great gifts

The best gifts for the PC gamer in your life

The best tech toys for kids

The best smartwatches, fitness trackers and wearables to gift

The best tech gifts to upgrade your home theater

These are the audio gadgets to gift this season

Smart home gadgets and kitchen tech that make great gifts

— Richard Lawler

You’ll need a new installer for this version.

Zoom has posted update notes for a version of its video chat client that should be available later today. If you have one of Apple’s new M1-powered Macs, you’ll want to keep an eye out because this update brings the first version with native support for Apple Silicon. There’s no version number listed yet, but once it’s available, you’ll be able to get it with a new installer from the Zoom download page.

Continue reading.

Previously it had been scheduled to arrive this year.

Elon Musk told Twitter followers that the pay-per-month package is now due to arrive “early next year.” In theory, you could add the autonomous (currently semi-autonomous) features without a steep up-front cost in a matter of months.

Continue reading.

Frontier Communications had been accused of double-dipping.

As Ars Technica notes, the Television Viewer Protection Act taking effect December 20th will ban ISPs and TV providers from charging rental fees for equipment customers own themselves, whether they’re modems or cable boxes. The law was originally slated to take effect on June 20th, but Congress let the FCC delay the measure under claims the pandemic made the original timing impractical.

Continue reading.