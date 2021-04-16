The Morning After

This “S-Class of EVs” is the first full-electric car from Mercedes to come to the US, combining a low drag coefficient with a large battery pack for a range of 478 miles, using Europe’s WLTP estimate. Tesla, Porsche and Audi already have electric luxury sedans, but this looks like an interesting and extremely classy competitor.

Roberto Baldwin is ready to walk us through the features and its futuristic interior, which includes a biometric sensor for logging in with voice or fingerprint. There’s no word on how much it will cost, and we haven’t taken it on the road yet, but I’m already digging its unique taillights and fastback hatch.

— Richard Lawler

Thanks to a new 20-megapixel sensor.

It’s barely been a month since DJI unveiled a new drone, and the company already has another to show. This time, it’s the Air 2S, the latest iteration of its medium-sized camera drone. The Air 2S looks nearly identical to its predecessor, bar a few smoother lines and an extra pair of front obstacle-avoidance cameras.

But what’s important here is the camera: The Air 2S offers a larger (1-inch) sensor that shoots up to 20-megapixel photos or 5.4K video at 30 fps (or 4K at 60 fps and 150Mbps). There’s also a new MasterShot feature, which combines pre-programmed flight paths with intelligent automatic editing — a sort of fire-and-forget mode to create automatic edits from whatever path you tell it. The Air 2S is on sale now for $999. Continue reading.

The new shortcut makes it easier to refine your search results.

Google’s new Search shortcut helps to speed up your search process. Now, when you're on a results page, you can simply press "/" to expand the search field and add more words or modifiers. This feature joins the tab accessibility shortcut, which highlights links so you can open websites without relying on a mouse or a trackpad. Continue reading.

But first it’s building an SUV next year.

Martyn Lucy via Getty Images

Ferrari has already made cars with hybrid powertrains , but during its Annual General Meeting this week, acting CEO John Elkann told investors in prepared remarks ( PDF ) that the carmaker will unveil "the first all-electric Ferrari" in 2025. Hopefully, that plan will hold even after the company confirms a new CEO — over the past decade execs have said Ferrari will never build an EV , will be the first with an electric supercar and that an electric Ferrari will not arrive until after 2025 .

Continue reading.

Make the cover of the book you’re reading your lock screen.

Amazon

As long as you have a non-ad device, Display Cover is available on the 8th and 10th generation Kindle, 7th and 10th generation Paperwhite, 8th, 9th and 10th generation Oasis and 7th generation Voyage. If you're unsure whether your Kindle is compatible, Amazon has a handy list on its website. Either way, you'll find the new option in your Kindle's settings menu, with a Show Cover toggle enabling the feature.

It makes sense for book-loving e-reader owners, and for Amazon, gives one more reason for you to pay $20 to upgrade from ad-supported to no-ads. Continue reading.

The company plans to use algorithms to help with the issue.

Alongside announcing 200 million Prime subscribers, Jeff Bezos’ farewell letter to shareholders also outlined what the company plans to do to address its perception as a tough workplace. A significant portion of the letter includes Bezos reflecting on the failed attempt by workers at the company's BHM1 fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, to unionize. Bezos writes, "I think we need to do a better job for our employees. While the voting results were lopsided and our direct relationship with employees is strong, it's clear to me that we need a better vision for how we create value for employees — a vision for their success." Continue reading.

The move is also retaliation for alleged election interference.

Alexei Druzhinin\TASS via Getty Images

President Biden has expelled 10 Russian diplomats from Washington, DC, including members of intelligence services, in response to actions that include the SolarWinds hack. The White House imposed sanctions on 32 "entities and individuals" as an answer to reported 2020 election interference attempts.

Biden formally blamed the Russia-backed cyberattack group Cozy Bear (aka APT29) as the culprit behind the SolarWinds breach. The FBI, NSA and CISA also issued a joint cybersecurity advisory warning on vulnerabilities that Russian intelligence used to compromise networks. Continue reading.

