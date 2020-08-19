Latest in Entertainment

Watch the first trailer for Gillian Flynn's Amazon series 'Utopia'

The eight-part show debuts September 25th on Prime video .
Utopia Gillian Flynn Amazon Prime Video
Amazon

Amazon has released the first trailer for Utopia and announced that it will debut on Prime Video on September 25th. Written and executive produced by Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn, the eight-part series is adapted from a 2013 UK series of the same name. It focuses on a group of youths being hunted down by a shadowy government organization after finding a graphic novel that contains clues about a biological warfare virus that could spell the end of humanity.

Utopia’s first home was HBO and originally had David Fincher attached, but after reported budgetary conflicts, Amazon took over with Flynn at the helm. The cast includes Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges and Javon Walton as the young conspiracy theorists, with John Cusak, Sasha Lane and others rounding out the cast.

If the plot matches the (very dark) UK series, it will revolve around a secret plot to destroy most of humanity using a virus. However, during a Comic-Con Home Panel last month, Flynn hinted that there would be some changes, saying “you have to make it your way, or why bother doing it?” In any case, the idea is certainly a timely one for the COVID-19 era — and all the dangerous misinformation it has spawned.

