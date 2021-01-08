The best deals we found this week: $30 off Crucial's MX500 SSD and more

Buy Crucial MX500 (1TB) at Amazon - $85

iPad Air

The iPad Air has dropped to $559, which is $40 off its normal price and an all-time low. In addition to going in and out of stock often, the latest iPad Air has pretty volatile prices — color options will go on sale for a few hours before either selling out or climbing back up. Now’s a good opportunity to grab this tablet if you’ve had your eye on it (only sky blue, silver and rose gold are on sale at the moment). We gave the Air a score of 90 for its fast performance, upgraded design, good battery life and support for the second-gen Apple Pencil.

Razer BlackWidow keyboard

The BlackWidow mechanical keyboard is 42 percent off, bringing it down to only $70. While it doesn’t have the bells and whistles that the BlackWidow Elite does, it remains a solid keyboard that will serve gamers and non-gamers alike. Razer’s also discounted its active noise-cancelling Opus gaming headset to $147, while the Viper ambidextrous mouse remains on sale for $40.

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure game is $10 off right now, bringing it down to $70. This exercise role-playing game often goes in and out of stock quickly, so now’s the time to grab it if you want a new way to exercise inside this winter.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential is still at its holiday sale price of $25, or half off its normal price. This is a more basic version of the original Smart Clock — the Essential’s display will only show, well, the essentials, including time, date and current temperature. We gave the Essential a score of 83 for its minimalistic design, built-in night light and good smart home controls.

Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red

The Product Red model of the latest Apple Watch has dropped to $339 at both Amazon and Walmart. While $10 more than its all-time-low price, it remains a good sale that knocks $60 off of the original price. We gave the Series 6 a score of 89 for its speedy performance, faster charging and useful hand-washing recognition feature.

HBO Max (6-month sub)

New and returning subscribers to HBO Max can save 20 percent when they pay for six months of the service upfront. That comes out to $70 for the six-month period, which is pretty good considering the usual rate is $15 per month (or $90 for six months). The offer runs through January 15, so now’s the time to decide if you want to take the plunge.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Nintendo’s excellent Pro Controller for the Switch is $10 off, bringing it down to $59. It’s one of our favorite options if the standard Joy-Cons just aren’t cutting it for you. It has an almost Xbox controller-style design and it has infrared sensors and vibration, two features that you might miss out on if you opt for a cheaper, third-party alternative.

Echo Show 5

After shooting back up to its normal price for a few days, the Echo Show 5 came back down to $45 this week. This is the same price that it was during the holiday shopping season, so it’s a good opportunity to get one if you didn’t at the end of last year. We gave it a score of 85 for its sunrise alarm, good audio quality and physical camera shutter.

Satechi site-wide sale

If your New Year’s resolutions include organizing your tech better, Satechi makes a number of solid accessories that can help with that. Through January 10, you can get 20 percent off site-wide when you use the code WFH20 at checkout. We particularly like the company’s wireless keyboards and its multi-port charging stations (the 7-port models are out of stock right now, but the 5-port version is available).

Aukey Omnia Mini 20W charger

Amazon Prime members can get Aukey’s Omnia Mini 20W PD fast charger for $10.49, or roughly $9.50 off its normal price. This is a solid alternative to Apple’s own 20W charger for the latest iPhones, and it’s even better now at this all-time-low price. Just clip the 30-percent off coupon on the product page to get the sale price.

