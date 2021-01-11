Wondercise adds arm and leg sensors to better track your exercise form

Before Apple Fitness+ debuted late last year, Wondercise was one of the many companies offering on-demand fitness classes you could take at home. The company's edge, though, is its Live Motion Matching system that uses wearables like the Apple Watch and Garmin devices to track your form while you're working out. For CES 2021, the Taiwanese Wondercise is expanding on that system with a new "multi-point matching system" that brings new IMU sensor straps into the mix, potentially increasing the accuracy with which you can track form and mirror your movements to that of the company’s trainers.
The new straps are add-ons that can be used with either the company's own fitness band or third-party wearables that connect to the service, including the Apple Watch. While hardware isn't Wondercise’s only focus, it's a big part of what makes its on-demand workout service stand out. Form is key and the tech inside Wondercise's fitness band and the new straps monitor your movements in real-time. You'll see alerts over the workout video you’re watching when your form is aligned with the trainer's and when it's not, giving you the opportunity to correct your stance whenever you’re faltering.