Image credit: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

Xfinity Mobile says its new data plans include 5G at no extra cost

Get faster speeds at no additional charge.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
18m ago
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: A pedestrian walks by an Comcast Xfinity retail store on January 23, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Comcast reported a 26 percent surge in fourth quarter earnings with profits of $3.16 billion, or 68 cents per share compared to $2.51 billion, or 55 cents per share, one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

Xfinity Mobile has launched a set of new data plans that include 5G for free. Whether customers pay by the gig, or for an unlimited data package, they’ll be able to access 5G services across 31 major cities in the US for no extra charge. Of course, as they’re new plans the 5G element will have been built in to the pricing structure, so it’s not quite technically “free.”

In any case, there are two straightforward choices available: pay by the gig which starts at $15 for 1GB, rising to $30 for 3GB and then $60 for 10GB, or Unlimited, which costs $45 a month per line. Xfinity’s mix-and-match data options are still applicable, so you can switch up the amount of data you need at any point during the billing cycle.

It’s fair to say that the global adoption of 5G has been a little shaky. From scarce infrastructure to wild conspiracy theories, the latest generation of connectivity hasn’t seen the same smooth rollout as its predecessors. But as it gradually becomes more mainstream, network providers are looking at ways to get more customers on board — Xfinity’s offering sets a pretty decent benchmark.  

In this article: 5G, data, cost, Xfinity, Mobile, thebuyersguide, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
