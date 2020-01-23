Xfinity Mobile says its new data plans include 5G at no extra cost

Xfinity Mobile has launched a set of new data plans that include 5G for free. Whether customers pay by the gig, or for an unlimited data package, they’ll be able to access 5G services across 31 major cities in the US for no extra charge. Of course, as they’re new plans the 5G element will have been built in to the pricing structure, so it’s not quite technically “free.”

In any case, there are two straightforward choices available: pay by the gig which starts at $15 for 1GB, rising to $30 for 3GB and then $60 for 10GB, or Unlimited, which costs $45 a month per line. Xfinity’s mix-and-match data options are still applicable, so you can switch up the amount of data you need at any point during the billing cycle.