You can access 600+ skill courses for $59

The job market has taken a beating as of late, and while some of us are fortunate enough to continue working remotely, many professionals have been let go from positions they’ve dedicated years of their lives towards.

But, forecasters agree that it’s only a matter of time before companies reopen their doors and workers start flooding back into their various industries—meaning that now is the perfect time to learn new skills and earn certifications that will allow you to land the best positions possible when the economy gets back on its feat.

Integrity Training offers a massive collection of over 600 expert-led courses on a wide range of tech-based skills and other in-demand topics, and right now a lifetime membership is available for just $59.

Ideal for workers who want to brush up on their skills but equally well-suited for people who are interested in switching careers altogether, this extensive training package will get you up to speed with everything from the latest Microsoft platforms and tools to PMI, CompTIA, ITIL, and much more.

Through easy-to-follow lessons that utilize real-world examples, you’ll learn how to turn yourself into an in-demand employee and job candidate, thanks to a trove of courses that will help you land coveted IT certifications, project management credentials, valuable sales skills, and more.

There’s also training that covers programming and blockchain development, and you’ll be able to keep up with your education 24/7 on all of your devices.

Become the best professional you can be with help from Integrity Training while a lifetime membership is available for just $59—95 percent off today.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.