The best games of 2016

Winner: Pokémon Sun & Moon

Kris Naudus picked Primarina just to spite you.

After 20 years and 20 games, you basically know what to expect from a core Pokémon title. Go to the Pokémon Lab. Pick a starter. Travel to a Gym and fight the leader. Encounter some kind of subplot and battle minions. Walk through a cave and fend off hordes of Zubat (oh God, so many fucking Zubat). Meet a Legendary Pokémon. Save the day. Head to the Pokémon League and battle the Elite Four. Defeat the Champion. Roll credits. It's a pretty basic formula, and with over 200 million copies sold, there hasn't been much incentive to mix things up. Any major alterations risked breaking the things that made the series so popular in the first place.

So Pokémon Sun and Moon were a big risk. Instead of gym battles, you now undertake "trials" that involve battling totem Pokémon. A lot of the plot now rests not on your (silent) player character, but with a girl named Lillie and her Pokémon "get back in the bag" ... I mean Nebby. There are new features like Pokémon Ride, to call various creatures for help, and the QR scanner, to register creatures in your Pokédex. But the best part might be all the tiny changes that just make gameplay better, like healing status effects via Refresh and finally updating the pain in the ass that is organizing your Pokémon in the PC box.

In an anniversary year where Pokémon could have rested on its laurels, it decided to go for broke and do something different. I appreciate that, and look forward to seeing where the franchise goes from here.

Runner-up: VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartending Action

The writing is so good it makes me want to write my own visual novels.

Runner-up: Phoenix Wright: Spirit of Justice

This too.

Loser: Pokémon Go

Look, I played Pokémon Go when it came out. A lot. I walked around my neighborhood at 11:30 at night in my jam-jams and flip-flops trying to catch a damn Polywhirl. And I wasn't the only one. It was a genuine phenomenon for a while, but ultimately a fad. The popularity didn't last for a number of reasons: persistent login problems, removed features and promised game mechanics, like trading, that have yet to materialize. The experience is still a bit shallow (especially compared with the core series), and even with new Pokémon added, it's unlikely a lot of people who dropped the game are ever coming back. I was in Europe a few weeks ago and realized that I should try to catch a Mr. Mime while I was there. Then I discovered that I'd never put Pokémon Go on my new phone. And I didn't care. I went and had a beer instead.