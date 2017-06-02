The Morning After: Friday, June 3rd 2017

Change.Trump announces the US will withdraw from Paris climate change agreement

Yesterday, the President announced that the US would initiate a four-year withdrawal process from the Paris Accord. Reached under the Obama Administration in 2015, it tied 143 countries in an agreement to reduce greenhouse gases and slow global temperature increase. He called it a bad deal and indicated that it could be renegotiated -- a statement refuted by leaders of Italy, France and Germany.

In response, Elon Musk and Disney CEO Bob Iger resigned from presidential advisory councils, while Satya Nadella, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai and others issued statements in support of the agreement's principles. In local governments, 61 mayors made a pledge to uphold the agreement, while governors of California, New York and Washington formed the United States Climate Alliance to take "aggressive action" on climate change.

The first modular computing platform that might succeed.

Intel's Compute Card could transform the world of smart devices

It doesn't take too long for your typical "smart" gadget to get dumb. After a few years, the hardware inside your TV or connected refrigerator will be hopelessly out of date. Typically, if you want to upgrade its smarts, your only choice right now is to buy a whole new device. Intel is hoping to change that with the Compute Card, a credit card-size device that packs in all of the hardware needed to make any device smart. Devindra Hardawar takes a look at some of the first experimental uses.

The new Play line of smartphones reflects a changing set of priorities.

Motorola's Z2 Play sacrifices battery life for sleekness

Motorola formally announced the Moto Z2 Play today, a $499 refresh of a phone that was almost shockingly good the first time around. Our full review is still in the works (thanks, Computex) but so far it's been a remarkably capable performer. For better or worse, though, it has the potential to shake up the Z line as we know it. Things have changed.

Weird but cheap

Nintendo Switch online features will cost $20 a year, starting in 2018

Nintendo revealed a bit more information about how Switch multiplayer will work, including its price: $20. That's cheaper than competing offerings from PlayStation and Xbox, and will include access to multiplayer gaming, a lobby and voice chat app, plus access to a rotating "classic game selection" modded for online multiplayer. Games will include the likes of Super Mario Bros. 3, Balloon Fight and Dr. Mario.

Snap's camera-equipped Spectacles arrive in Europe

The first Spectacle-dispensing machine in Europe is at the London Eye.

The camera company that isn't quite a camera company is exporting its Specs to Europe, and London is first. The wearables do, however, maintain all the design flourishes and colors of something made by Fisher-Price.

To succeed, the company needs to appeal to more than pure gadget lovers.

The success of Andy Rubin's Essential Phone may depend on carriers

When Android co-founder Andy Rubin left Google, we knew back then was that he reportedly wanted to strike out on his own, and that ultimately meant building a high-end phone: the Essential Phone. It looks gorgeous, has high-end components and all the hallmarks of a flagship smartphone. Except for one part: that all-important carrier support.

"Have you ever thought about how intimate your relationship is with your computer?"

The semi-nude lives of webcam stars

In this week's Computer Love, we talk to Harli Lotts. She's part of a booming at-home workforce made up of young women -- and a few men -- who are upending the adult entertainment industry and social media at the same time. Like Instagram influencers or YouTube makers, today's webcam models need little more than a strong WiFi connection and an internet-connected camera to make a living. Services like My Free Cams, Flirt4Free, or Chaturbate are platforms like Facebook or Snapchat, just a whole lot more adult in nature. With the right tools and an ID that says they're 18 or older, these 21st-century push-button celebrities don't even have to leave their bedrooms to make a living, and they all have one woman to thank. Jennifer Ringley was just the start.

To the death of the scanner.Adobe Scan turns documents into editable PDFs

Adobe has launched a new way to turn your physical documents into PDFs with editable text, and it's completely free. The company has released a new mobile app simply called "Scan" for both iOS and Android, and to create a digital copy of a document you merely have to point your phone's camera at it. It effortlessly makes editable copies in the process.

