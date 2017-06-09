What to expect at this year's E3

Need for Speed is back, baby. The classic racing franchise took a year off in 2016 but will return this fall as Payback. The latest version turns the game into a Fast and Furious movie, with over-the-top stunts set pieces. Cop chases will still be present, but they'll probably play second-fiddle to the more bombastic missions and races. EA will, of course, be showing a slew of sports games too, including FIFA 18, Madden 18 and NBA Live 18. It's been awhile since EA stepped out onto the court — hopefully, it can give NBA 2K18 some competition.

All of these are dead-certs for EA this year. If you're looking for surprises, consider the other Star Wars projects that are currently in the works. Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment is working on an action-adventure game, as is Visceral Games, led by Uncharted writer Amy Hennig. If either game is shown at E3, it will be a huge moment for science fiction fans and help to bury some of the disappointment surrounding Mass Effect: Andromeda. Speaking of, maybe we'll get a tease for Bioware's Destiny-style, massively multiplayer "Dylan" game too?

Ubisoft

Far Cry 5 takes the fight to Montana. Image: Ubisoft

If you have any interest in Assassin's Creed, you're probably seen some of the "Origins" leaks by now. The game looks to be set in ancient Egypt, with pyramids, tombs and a reworked combat system centered around bows, knives and shields. Far Cry 5 will also be shown at E3 this year, with a tense conflict set in modern-day Montana. It's an unusual setting for the franchise and one that has riled a certain section of the internet, due to its portrayal of religion and the American West. Ubisoft will have its work cut out winning them over.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole, the long-delayed superhero parody, should also get one last push before its release this October. Expect lots of crude humor and a fairly deep turn-based combat system — its predecessor, The Stick of Truth, impressed us with its complexity in 2014. As we mentioned previously, Mario & Rabbids has leaked heavily ahead of the show, and there's a good chance it will be shown off during Ubisoft's press conference too. Otherwise, we're racking our brains to think what the publisher might have in its back pocket. The Crew 2? Maybe a new Splinter Cell?

I'm still holding out for Beyond Good and Evil 2...

Bethesda

It's about time for a new Wolfenstein game. Credit: Bethesda

Bethesda is new to the E3 press conference game but has quickly established itself as a not-to-be missed publisher. Next week should be no exception, although we know little about the company's line-up. The heavily-rumored Wolfenstein: The New Colossus will probably get a reveal, showing us what William Blazkowicz has been doing since The New Order. A sequel to Shinji Mikami's The Evil Within is also on the cards, providing players with another dose of creepy wet-your-pants horror. With the recent success of Capcom's Resident Evil VII — a franchise that Mikami created — we suspect another game from the man will do very well indeed.

Otherwise, your guess is as good as ours. Fallout 4 VR? It seems likely. Quake Champions? Maybe. A tease of the next big Elder Scrolls game? We have our fingers crossed, but probably not. Some DLC for Dishonored 2? Okay, now we're clutching at straws. If you have some ideas about what Bethesda might show, do us a favor and drop them in the comments section below.

