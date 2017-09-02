Show More Results

Here's all the big launches from IFA 2017

From Samsung and Sony to Microsoft and Moto, tech's biggest companies brought their latest to Berlin.

Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
45m ago in Gadgetry
    The first half of the year saw companies flock to CES in Las Vegas and MWC in Barcelona to show off the devices they hope you'll want to buy for the rest of the year. As we approach the holiday season, tech companies are clamoring for your attention once again, launching gadget after gadget that fight each other for a spot on your shopping list. At IFA 2017, a dizzying array of wearables, laptops, smartphones and headsets were unveiled at various press conferences before the show floor even opened.

    Samsung launched three new wearables while Sony improved its popular wireless headphones, updated its Xperia phones, unveiled its Google Assistant speaker and even pushed out a teeny tiny new RX0 GoPro-like camera. Then there's Lenovo, which officially unveiled its Explorer mixed reality headset, refreshed its mainstream laptops and made a speaker accessory for its tablets to turn into makeshift Amazon Echo Shows. Whew. I'm barely even close to being done recapping all of them.

    As we hunt the hidden gems inside the labyrinthine convention center here in Berlin, here's a video to catch you up on all the important news from the show -- and all without even leaving your chair. You lucky reader, you.

    Follow all the latest news from IFA 2017 here!

    Cherlynn is reviews editor of Engadget. She led a mostly unexciting life in Singapore, her home country, until she came to New York in 2012. Since then, she's earned her master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and covered smartphones and wearables for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide. Life is now like a Hollywood movie, with almost as many lights and much more Instagram. And also more selfies.

