Here's all the big launches from IFA 2017

Samsung launched three new wearables while Sony improved its popular wireless headphones, updated its Xperia phones, unveiled its Google Assistant speaker and even pushed out a teeny tiny new RX0 GoPro-like camera. Then there's Lenovo, which officially unveiled its Explorer mixed reality headset, refreshed its mainstream laptops and made a speaker accessory for its tablets to turn into makeshift Amazon Echo Shows. Whew. I'm barely even close to being done recapping all of them.

As we hunt the hidden gems inside the labyrinthine convention center here in Berlin, here's a video to catch you up on all the important news from the show -- and all without even leaving your chair. You lucky reader, you.

