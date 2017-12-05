The Morning After: Tuesday, December 5th 2017

We'll make it simple for you.The best Xbox One games

AAA, indie and even Kinect -- these are the ones every Xbox One owner should have in their library.

In China.Nintendo games are officially available on the NVIDIA Shield

The NVIDIA Shield just debuted in China, but this localized edition has a very special addition: downloadable (and officially licensed) versions of Nintendo GameCube and Wii games. At launch, the Shield is offering Chinese gamers their first official taste of New Super Mario Bros. Wii, Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Punch-Out.

Money moves.Apple will start paying Ireland the billions it owes in back taxes

Both Apple and Ireland are appealing an EU decision that their sweetheart tax deal is illegal, but for now, the country is starting to collect billions in back taxes. Reportedly, Apple will begin paying the funds into an escrow account early next year. The other bad news? It can't use Apple Pay Cash -- that launched yesterday, but it's only available in the US.

Go.Google launches Android Oreo Go and Files Go!

Last night Google released both a stripped-down version of its latest OS and a new file manager app. The only Android Oreo Go devices announced so far are headed for India, but Files Go! Is ready for everyone. Now out of beta, it brings AirDrop-like offline sharing and easy cloud backups.

Meet 'Altered Carbon'Netflix's answer to 'Blade Runner' debuts in February

Take a little bit of Dollhouse then mix in a lot of Blade Runner and you've got Altered Carbon. Netflix's new sci-fi series debuts February 2nd to tell the tale of a detective digitally resurrected to investigate the murder of the world's richest man. We're intrigued.

Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.HP Omen X VR backpack review

According to Devindra Hardawar, the HP Omen X is " an ingenious gaming device." The only problem? Getting everything necessary to use one as a wearable VR gaming PC will set you back $3,500, and so far, the experience isn't worth that kind of premium over a traditional VR setup, and wireless VR headsets are on the way.

With one tiny difference.'House of Cards' will be back next year

Kevin Spacey is out, and Robin Wright will take the lead in the series' final eight episodes.

That's one way to do it.How to stream a paid UFC fight: pretend it's a video game

Twitch streamer AJ Lester streamed Saturday night's UFC 218 PPV on his channel by pretending to play the UFC 3 open beta.

