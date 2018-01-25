The Morning After: Burger King's net neutrality ad

A theoretical step towards human cloning.Scientists clone monkeys for the first time

Move over Dolly. The first ever successful primate clone is here. Chinese scientists were able to clone a macaque monkey fetus twice, producing sister monkeys Hua Hua and Zhong Zhong. In theory, this makes human cloning more realistic, given the genetic similarities between us and them: monkeys and our own species. However, that's unlikely to happen any time soon, if at all. You don't need me to explain the ethical ramifications of Xeroxing humans -- but there's plenty of 'em.

The tech titan teases its 'reimagined camera' in its invite.Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S9 on February 25th

It's almost that time again. Samsung's next flagship is setting sail, and it's bound for MWC. No standalone event, but certain to dominate the world's biggest mobile-tech conference. Barring the number nine and teasing a substantially upgraded camera, we'll have to wait for the leaks and event itself next month for more details.

The final version will arrive in the spring.iOS 11.3 will introduce those new battery features and more AR improvements

iOS 11.3 has landed as a preview build for developers, teasing that battery-health indicator we already knew was coming, as well as Health Records and upgraded augmented reality skills. For the typical iOS user, you can expect to nab the upgrade sometime in spring.

Teledildonics for your sex doll.CamSoda can sync your sex doll to an online performer

If your goal is to have sex with someone through the internet, today is your lucky day. CamSoda, Lovense and RealDoll have teamed up to create VIRP, a system offering Virtual Intercourse with Real People. Put simply, it's much like the teledildonic setups currently used by cam performers, albeit with a big latex doll. Sexual interactions with real performers are digitized then broadcast to erotic hardware that's now part of a sex doll. CamSoda connects users with a mobile VR headset and the gear to a performer with the compatible vibrator.

Have it your way, unless you're Ajit Pai.Burger King tries to explain net neutrality with fast food

Whoppers as an allegory for the internet?

It gets loud.Watch SpaceX test-fire the Falcon Heavy's 27 engines

After numerous delays, SpaceX's super-sized rocket is on the launch pad and has completed a "hold-down" test firing of all 27 engines. According to Elon Musk, it could launch "in a week or so."

