The Morning After: Amazon plugs Whole Foods into Prime Now

There might even be a console for it.Google is reportedly working on a video-game streaming service

According to a report from The Information, Google has been floating the idea for a streaming service (like PlayStation Now or NVIDIA's GeForce Now) for around two years. The service is codenamed Yeti, and Google is apparently even testing hardware for it as well. The Information's sources say the service might stream to a Chromecast, and that hiring Phil Harrison -- formerly of Microsoft and Sony's gaming divisions -- last month as VP of hardware could point toward a standalone gaming console.

"Ours is a world that is both everywhere and nowhere, but it is not where bodies live."Activist and EFF co-founder John Perry Barlow has died

John Perry Barlow, a founder of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, died in his sleep yesterday morning at the age of 71. Barlow founded the EFF in 1990 alongside Mitch Kapor and John Gilmore in response to what they saw as the government's overzealous, misguided and illegal attempts to police cyber crime.

An even bigger rocket.What's next for SpaceX after its successful Falcon Heavy flight?

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon Heavy rocket to much fanfare. After numerous delays due to upper-level winds, the rocket worked perfectly, delivering the test payload into orbit. SpaceX was even able to land two of the three boosters in beautiful synchronization. Development on the Falcon Heavy is pretty much over. Musk is happy with its performance and ready to turn it into a workhorse rocket. SpaceX could even strap another two boosters to the rocket to make it even more powerful, labeling it the Falcon Super Heavy. The versatility of the Falcon Heavy launch is one of its strongest attributes. "It's up to customers what they might want to launch," Elon Musk added at a post-launch press conference.

Thanks to a major redesign, Snap's future is looking bright for the first time in a while.Snapchat swaps mess for money

Snap Inc. took a major risk when it completely redesigned Snapchat a few months ago -- it's no secret that people don't like change. But after constantly struggling to add new users since going public last February, the company decided it needed to make adjustments to attract people and keep others coming back. The solution was to refine the app with an easier-to-use layout and to separate friends' posts from media content. Suddenly Snapchat became a more refined app.

The map will be unveiled as part of the Year of the Dog seasonal event.'Overwatch' update adds Thailand-inspired Capture the Flag map

A whole new way to annoy people with Mei's ice wall. I endorse this.

They say they're looking for criminals and travelers using fake IDs.Police in China are scanning travelers with facial recognition glasses

Police in China are now sporting glasses equipped with facial-recognition devices, and they're using them to scan train and plane passengers for individuals who may be trying to avoid law enforcement or are using fake IDs. So far, police have reportedly caught seven people connected to major criminal cases and 26 who were using false IDs while traveling.

If you love teaming up to take down big enemies, this is your dream.'Monster Hunter: World' is the best way to fight bosses with friends

Monster Hunter: World is the latest entry in a decade-plus game franchise dedicated to killing huge monsters. (The clue's in the title.) But the series has another reputation: barely explained mechanics, labyrinthine menus and difficult co-op play. Capcom smoothed out a lot of those rough edges for Monster Hunter: World and released it simultaneously worldwide, which has made it the most accessible of the franchise. David Lumb says it's now the best co-op boss fight experience out there.

But wait, there's more...

