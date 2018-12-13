Apple snags JJ Abrams-produced drama starring Jennifer Garner

This isn't the first time Garner and Abrams have worked together -- Garner also starred in Abrams' ABC series Alias. She starred in The Tribes of Palos Verdes as well, which Croner wrote the screenplay for.

This is the second project Apple has picked up from Abrams. Earlier this year, it gave a straight-to-series order to Little Voice, a dramedy produced by Abrams' Bad Robot Productions company and the duo behind the musical Waitress -- Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson. Apple was reportedly also interested in Abrams' sci-fi thriller Demimonde, though it ultimately landed at HBO.

Abrams and Garner join a number of other big names on Apple's lineup. The company has snagged shows starring Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Chris Evans and Octavia Spencer. It has also signed deals with Oprah and scored productions from Steven Spielberg, M. Night Shyamalan and Kevin Durant.