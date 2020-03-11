Cadillac's live virtual showroom is available in all 50 states

Cadillac's virtual showroom is now widely available, and it might have expanded just in time. The automaker has announced that Cadillac Live is available in all 50 states, and gives you a chance to check out the 2021 Escalade as well. Like before, you can get one-on-one video sessions with agents to take a look at vehicles, explore options and ask questions almost as if you were at a dealership. You still can't buy a car online, unfortunately, but it beats contorting your schedule to fit a dealer's hours.