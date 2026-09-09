Everything announced during Nintendo Direct

After a Zelda-focused Nintendo Direct on Tuesday — where we got an in-depth look at the Ocarina of Time remake and news of a Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 — a second stream gave us a peek at what else is in store from the company and its partners. Wednesday's Direct was mainly about games that are coming to Switch 2 this winter, but it also included titles for Switch and others that are further out.

The Direct got underway with news of a Monster Hunter Wilds port for Switch 2. It's coming to the console on December 4.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is confirmed for the system as well. The third part of the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy will hit Switch 2 on April 8, 2027, the same day it arrives on other platforms. You can get warmed up for that with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion — a prequel to Final Fantasy 7 — which is out on Switch 2 today.

Next up was news of a Switch 2 version of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which will arrive on February 25. The hack-and-slash Zelda spinoff (which is set a century before the events of Breath of the Wild) debuted on Switch in 2020. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Definitive Edition has upgraded visuals and enhanced framerates, Nintendo says, along with more on-screen enemies. All of the DLC is included along with a new, tougher difficulty mode. There won't be a free upgrade if you own the Switch version, but you will get a discount. You can transfer your save data as well.

Many indie games that became hits on PC have made their way to the Switch ecosystem, and Meccha Chameleon is another one that's making the jump. The ridiculously popular multiplayer hide-and-seek game (in which players hunt for others that have painted their characters to blend in with the environment) sold more than 20 million copies within about two months of debuting on Steam in June. Switch 2 owners don't have to wait any longer to see what the fuss is all about as Meccha Chameleon is landing on the console today.

The second expansion for Pokémon Pokopia will bring accessories to the laidback life sim. You'll be able to put sunglasses, ribbons and bowties on Pokémon, more of which are coming to the game as part of the DLC. This expansion is coming to the game later this year.

Star Fox will soon include a split-screen option for up to four players in Battle Mode, which will also have a trio of new stages. This update will go live on September 29. There was other news for this series, as GameCube title Star Fox Adventures is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online library today.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered (which will be free for those who own the original game on Switch) will arrive on September 29 and Nintendo revealed a few more details about the Switch 2 version. It will support mouse and motion controls, gyro aiming and touchscreen use.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — one of Engadget's favorite games of 2025 — is on the way to Switch 2. This port includes all of the action RPG's DLC and it's coming to Nintendo's console sometime in 2027.

Nintendo took the opportunity to remind Direct viewers that Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave is out on September 17 with a brief trailer. There was also a reminder that Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is swooping onto Switch 2 on September 18.

A new Professor Layton title is in the offing. Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is said to have the biggest collection of puzzles in the history of the series, and solving one will reveal more details about the story. It will arrive on Switch and Switch 2 on December 10.

The same developer, Level 5, is also behind Yo-kai Watch. A new game in that RPG series is in development. It's called Yo-kai Watch 2: Haunted Domain and fans will have to wait for more details than that.

A Switch 2 version of Pikmin 4 features support for voice commands using the console's built-in microphone. It'll have a new mode called Dandori Academy, in which you'll try to collect treasure from a stage as quickly as possible.

There are three levels of difficulty in this mode, which features weekly trials that you can only attempt once. You can compare your scores with those of your friends and other players. The Switch 2 version of Pikmin 4 (which has an upgrade option for existing owners) arrives on November 12.

The Direct included the reveal of Onyx: The Dark Grip, from the horror specialists at Bloober Team. In a game that's definitely not riffing on Silent Hill, you control a character who deals with a range of terrors in a fog-shrouded town. Interestingly, an on-screen note said the game is only playable in handheld mode. You can interact with the environment and read other characters' minds using touchscreen controls. You'll tilt the console to fend off certain threats too. This game is a Switch 2 exclusive and it's arriving next year.

A Switch 2 edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is inbound with a new, wave-based survival/roguelike mode called Heroes' Vault. A fresh hero named Shimmer is joining the fray too. She has an ability that allows her to see opponents' next moves. An upgrade pack will be available for existing owners of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The Switch 2 edition arrives on December 3.

At long last, we got more details on Stage Fright, a coming-of-age, escape room-inspired title from Overcooked studio Ghost Town Games. The co-op game has local and online support. It features a trio of characters who try to get to the bottom of a mystery in a ghost town. You'll have to work together to solve puzzles and navigate obstacles. The game is coming to both Switch and Switch 2 next year.

The next paid expansion for Disney Dreamlight Valley takes us under the sea with characters from The Little Mermaid and Pirates of the Caribbean. In The Keepsake Sea (which is out in November), you can become a mermaid and swim around, oddly enough.

Ondeh Ondeh Kaya's Tasty Tale features rhythm-based puzzles and a coming-of-age story. It looks cute! It'll debut on Switch 2 next year.

The final Kirby Air Riders Amiibo were revealed. Sword Kirby & Dragoon and Noir Dedede & Hydra will hit shelves on November 12. Nintendo also teased an upcoming event that will give the menu and paddock a new look. Expect more details on that down the line.

Cairn is coming to Switch 2. The survival climbing game will land on the console in early 2027. You can check out a demo today. Also, the remakes of Resident Evil 2 (as a deluxe edition including all of the DLC), Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 4 (also including DLC) are coming to Switch 2 on October 16.

As was previously announced, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis — a remake of Lara Croft's first adventure — is bound for Switch 2 and other platforms on February 12. This game made headlines earlier this year after it emerged the developers employed generative AI. A disclosure on the Steam page claims that "Any AI-assisted assets were either replaced or refined by humans in order to maintain the creative and artistic vision of the development team."

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort includes a free-roaming option in which you can explore Wuhu Island by plane or skateboard, and zip across the surrounding water on a jetski. An offline, single-player Island Crown mode lets you battle top-ranked opponents in the various sports. The game, which features 12 virtual sports for you to try, hits Switch 2 on October 22.

It took quite some time for us to get to the first major new game announcement of this Direct, which turned out to be the next Metroid title. The 2D game, Metroid Ravenous, will land on Switch 2 on January 28.

I dig that name, which ties into Samus being able to sap energy from vanquished enemies. Amiibo and a special edition of the game will be available on January 28 too.

A Mario Kart World update that's out today allows you to race across fresh versions of 10 courses from the original Super Mario Kart, including my fave, Ghost Valley 1 (love that the clip included the classic shortcut). Knockout Tour will feature two new routes as well.

There was a peek at Mega Man: Dual Override that revealed the shield-wielding Proto Man as a playable character. The game, and Amiibo for both Mega Man and Proto Man, will arrive next spring.

Eternal Anima is a time-travel adventure in which your character can "re-live mysterious memories" and acquire the powers of heroes from the past. This JRPG is coming to Switch 2 on March 4.

Danganronpa 2x2 got a release date. The visual novel adventure features both a remake of Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair and a mode that places the characters in a new story that switches up the victims and killers. It's coming to Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on January 14.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is getting a Switch 2 port on October 22. Another release from SNK is coming to both Switch and Switch 2 in the form of Metal Slug Ultimate Collection. This features 10 Metal Slug games and online co-op support. It'll arrive next year.

RPG card game Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX will land on Switch and Switch 2 on February 16, as will Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United. That's a 3D remake of 1995's Romancing SaGa 3.

Nintendo quickly jammed through a whole bunch of updates from partners. There's no specific release date for the Switch 2 version of 007 First Light as yet, but it's still slated to arrive this year. Ports of Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon are coming to the console in spring 2027, and one for The Crew Motorfest drops on October 8.

House Flipper 2 is making its way to the handheld on October 15, and Sonic Pico Park (a new Sonic game) will do the same on November 12. A Switch 2 version of It Takes Two was announced and it will arrive on October 15. A Stellar Blade port is coming to the system on November 5.

Photography game Bluey's Happy Snaps will land on Switch and Switch 2 on October 15. An "encore edition" of the fantastic Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is coming to the system on November 5.

A Switch 2 release date for Persona 4 Revival was revealed. This remake of Persona 4 Golden will arrive on the console on May 20, a few months after it hits PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. A Switch 2 version of Persona 6 was confirmed too.

Nintendo closed things out with the reveal of a new Kirby game. Kirby and the World Beyond is a 3D adventure that puts a sword in Kirby's hands and a Link-style hat on his head. He can still copy other creatures and objects, of course. The game will land on Switch 2 next spring, during Kirby's 35th anniversary year.