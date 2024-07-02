A new Resident Evil game is in the works from the director of Resident Evil 7

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve had a brand new Resident Evil game. Then again, it’s hard to blame Capcom for that — Resident Evil: Village created such a high bar for future sequels to limbo under or jump over, depending on which hypothetical bar-based sport you’re playing in your head.

Capcom has finally confirmed that Resident Evil 9 is on the way and they’ve tapped a veteran director to oversee the tenth zombie adventure shooter. IGN reported that Capcom confirmed the news of the sequel during its Next Summer 2024 stream.

Director Koshi Nakanishi will be in charge of the new Resident Evil game. Nakanishi has over a decade of experience directing Resident Evil games including The Mercenaries 3D for the Nintendo 3DS, Resident Evil Revelations and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. "We're making a new Resident Evil," Nakanishi said. "It was really difficult to figure out what to do after 7, but I found it, and to be honest it feels substantial. I can't share any details just yet, but I hope you're excited for the day I can."

Capcom has unleashed a deluge of remasters of some of its biggest game classics. During the same stream, Capcom also announced a re-release of the first Dead Rising called Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The emaster of the mall zombie slayer will feature a new voiceover for the game’s journalist protagonist Frank West, updated HD graphics and fluffier poodles.

Capcom also announced a demo for the Japanese-inspired, strategy action game Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and a re-release of Resident Evil: Biohazard for Apple mobile devices and Apple computers.