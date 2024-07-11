Amazon is giving away 3 more free PC games during Prime Day next week, including Rise of the Tomb Raider

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

One of the holiest but non-religious days of our economic year is just around the corner and Amazon will mark the occasion by giving away three AAA titles during Amazon Prime Day through its Prime Gaming service. The online retailer announced it will offer free copies of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2 and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Edition for 48 hours starting on Tuesday July 16.

Amazon’s early Prime Day deals will also give away 15 PC games ahead of this year’s Prime Day including titles like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX.

Rocksteady’s open world Suicide Squad game is the one game in Amazon’s free games pack that sounds most like an even trade giving how hard it tanked with players on day one. It took seven years to make the game and expectations were high since it came from the same studios that made the brilliant Batman Arkham trilogy but it seemed doomed from the start of its release date.

Rocksteady pulled the game offline just one hour after its launch due a strange bug that let players beat the game after just a few minutes of gameplay. The reviews also weren’t all that kind even among gamers.

We know we’re not doing a good job of selling the game but the fact that it’s free and you get to be a giant anthropomorphic shark should be enough to get it across the line.

Tom Banner Studios’ medieval multiplayer brawler Chivalry II fared much better among critics and players. Imagine Star Wars: Battlefront if it was set in medieval times (the time period, not the dinner theater chain). It’s basically a big bloody sandbox where you get to hack, stab and slash strangers online in epic medieval battles, the kind you’ve seen in movies like Braveheart, Willow and The Lord of the Rings trilogy before they got way out of hand.

Easily the best free deal in this batch is the 20th anniversary edition of Rise of the Tomb Raider. Lara Croft, played by Camilla Luddington, returns to PCs in this epic tale of archaeology and survival as she treks across the freezing tundra of Siberia to continue her late father’s research. She’s also racing against an evil shadow group called Trinity who are pursuing her and a fabled secret to immortality that may be more material than myth than Lara might realize.

If you can’t wait just a few more days for Prime Day to start, there are plenty of other free game deals you can score right on Amazon Games, GOG and the Epic Games Store.

