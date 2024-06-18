Amazon's Affordable Pharmacy program rxPass opens up to Medicare users with Prime

Amazon launched its RxPass in 2023, giving Prime customers access to generic medications that treat more than 80 common health conditions for $5 a month on top of a Prime subscription. Now, Amazon is expanding the program to Prime members on Medicare insurance, opening eligibility up to an additional 50 million customers, the company wrote in a press release.

As before, members get unlimited access to 60 generic medications and shipping — along with 24/7 access to a pharmacist — for a flat monthly $5 fee. Same-day delivery is offered in nine major cities.

If you're a Medicare user who takes at least one medication, you could save up to $70 per year, and even more for two or more medications, according to Amazon Pharmacy VP John Love. The company estimates that if every eligible Prime user signed up for the service, it could save Medicare $2 billion per year and reduce customer out-of-pocket spending.

"For some of the Medicare population, the mobility feature can be very compelling. If you don't have easy access to a car or easy access to a retail pharmacy, the ability to get meds delivered is compelling," said Love.

Amazon competes against other pharmacies including CVS, Walgreens and rival retailers like Costco. Medications included in RxPass are shown here and when searching, you'll see the RxPass logo next to eligible medications. Amazon also offers discounts up to 80 percent on generic drugs, and 40 percent on brand names.

However, the program may not cost-effective if you need medications not included in the 60 offered by Amazon, according to Clark.com. RxPass also requires Amazon Prime, which costs $139 a year or $15 per month, on top of the $5 fee.