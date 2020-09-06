Latest in Gear

Image credit: BMW

Crowdfunded dongle brings wireless Android Auto to more cars

You wouldn't need to replace your head unit to cut the cord.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Wireless Android Auto in a BMW car
BMW

While wireless Android Auto will soon be easier to find on phones, it’s another matter for cars. The cable-free tech is still rare outside of a few brands like BMW. A crowdfunded project might change that, however. Developer Emil Borconi-Szdressy recently launched an Indiegogo campaign (via XDA and 9to5Google) for an AAWireless USB dongle that, as the name implies, adds wireless Android Auto to your existing car.

You’ll need a car infotainment system with wired Android Auto support. While that’s increasingly commonplace, it does rule out upgrading a beloved older ride. Patience will also be important, as it can take up to 40 seconds for the dongle to connect. Compatibility might also be an issue. Although the team is testing “as many cars and head units as possible” and believes it should work with any Android Auto-equipped car, the developers can’t guarantee that support at this stage.

This also depends on the project completing as planned. Borconi-Szdressy is close to hitting his funding target and expects the first dongles to ship in December for $55 each, but there’s always the possibility of delays or other setbacks. You’re backing the project in hopes of getting something in return, not making a pre-order.

Still, this could make Android Auto considerably more practical if you’re willing to take a risk. You might not have to be quite so picky when shopping for a car or head unit. This could be helpful if you’re using an older phone, too. AAWireless only needs a phone running Android 9 Pie, so this might help you delay a device upgrade if wire-free Android Auto is important.

Android Auto, Android, Infotainment, transportation, crowdfunding, cars
