Crowdfunded dongle brings wireless Android Auto to more cars

While wireless Android Auto will soon be easier to find on phones, it’s another matter for cars. The cable-free tech is still rare outside of a few brands like BMW. A crowdfunded project might change that, however. Developer Emil Borconi-Szdressy recently launched an Indiegogo campaign (via XDA and 9to5Google) for an AAWireless USB dongle that, as the name implies, adds wireless Android Auto to your existing car.

You’ll need a car infotainment system with wired Android Auto support. While that’s increasingly commonplace, it does rule out upgrading a beloved older ride. Patience will also be important, as it can take up to 40 seconds for the dongle to connect. Compatibility might also be an issue. Although the team is testing “as many cars and head units as possible” and believes it should work with any Android Auto-equipped car, the developers can’t guarantee that support at this stage.