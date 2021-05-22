The Morning After

Friday was the last day of testimony in the trial between Epic and Apple, and it featured the most anticipated person to take the stand — Apple CEO Tim Cook. Karissa Bell covered all the important details, including some very pointed questions from US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, focusing on the often-rocky relationship Apple has with third-party developers.

If you were hoping to find out secrets about its business, then there’s not a lot to work with, but it is worth hearing what Apple’s leader has to say under oath about free apps, China and Google. For a more surprising revelation, try this Xbox OG Easter Egg that stayed hidden for 20 years .

The White House has teamed up with Tinder, OkCupid and seven other dating sites.

Well, now your weekend plans are sorted.

$100 off Apple's Mac Mini M1 and more.

The Mac Mini M1 returned to a record-low price while some of the latest gadgets from Roku, including the Streambar and the Roku Ultra , were deeply discounted. Also, Apple's new, colorful iMac got a $40 discount on Amazon while Jabra's excellent Elite 85t wireless earbuds returned to an all-time low .

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.

Tesla racked up 250k Cybertruck pre-orders in five days in 2019.

On Wednesday night Ford revealed its first electric truck, and CEO Jim Farley says over 45,000 people pre-ordered one within the first 48 hours of availability. The F-150 Lightning boasts up to 563 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft. of torque, as well as fast charging. Ford is aiming for an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles as standard and 300 miles with the extended model.

All about Google I/O and Apple's M1 iPad Pro/iMac

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Senior Mobile Editor Chris Velazco about the slew of news from Google I/O , including the new Material You design and Google’s team-up with Samsung in smartwatches . Also, Chris tells us why he thinks the iPad Pro is one of the best devices Apple has ever made (it’s just too bad the software can’t keep up). And Devindra explains why the new iMac M1 is actually a radical portable desktop .

Listen on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , Pocket Casts or Stitcher .

Meet the portable desktop.

Now that Apple has plugged its M1 processor into an all-in-one desktop computer, the new iMac is thinner and lighter than ever before. Devindra Hardawar found it makes for an ideal family PC, with quick switching enabled by Touch ID, fast performance, an impressive 24-inch display and a design that flashes personality.

Of course, there are some compromises, with a limited number of ports available and specs that fall short of what professionals are looking for. It also doesn’t come cheap, and bumping up the RAM or storage gets expensive quickly, but without many strong PC competitors, this iMac stands alone.

