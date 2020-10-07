The Morning After: Apple will reveal the 5G iPhone on October 13th

This year, more people than ever have started working from home, but for the largely remote Engadget crew, it’s just normal. The devices we can’t live/work without include an air filter, a portable second monitor and a surprisingly clutch laser printer.

— Richard Lawler

The 5G iPhone and… ?

On Tuesday, Apple sent out invites to an event on October 13th at 10AM PT/1PM ET with the tagline "Hi, Speed.” While new iPhones tend to be the star of whatever show they appear in, the company’s reference to speed in its invitations could manifest in one more interesting way.

Apple announced its plans to ditch Intel’s processors and chart a new path for its desktops and laptops with in-house chipsets earlier this year, and execs at the time noted the company would launch its first ARM-based Mac in 2020. With only a few months left on the 2020 clock, we may get our first glimpse of the future of the Mac in a few short days.

It comes with a stand.

Alongside new 24- and 34-inch displays with USB-C connectivity and three new P-series monitors, Dell announced the UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor Monitor or UP3221Q on Tuesday. The company says it’s the world’s first monitor with 2,000 mini-LED backlit dimming zones.

Prepare to step inside a ‘life-size, living video game.’

Nintendo’s theme park was supposed to open ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, but like the games themselves, that plan was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Super Nintendo World is set to open in spring 2021, again just before the rescheduled Olympics.

