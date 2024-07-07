Apple Watch Series 10 expected to boast larger displays, while a plastic SE may be in the works

Bigger screens are coming to the Apple Watch, according to Bloomberg ’s Mark Gurman. In the Power On newsletter this week, Gurman writes that the Series 10 models will sport larger displays than we’ve seen in past versions of the regular Apple Watch, with one of the options likely to be close in size to the Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to be thinner , too, as Gurman previously reported.

Apple has also been working on more advanced health features for its smartwatches, but it seems some of these may not be ready in time for the next release. That includes tools to measure high blood pressure and detect sleep apnea. According to Gurman, “Apple has run into some serious snags” in developing the technology for these features. Sleep apnea monitoring, for one, would rely on blood oxygen saturation measurements, which Apple currently can’t offer thanks to a patent dispute .

We may also see a new version of the Apple Watch SE this year with a plastic shell instead of aluminum, according to Gurman, which could make the starting price drop a bit. Both the Apple Watch Series 10 models and the next-gen Apple Watch Ultra will get new chips for a performance boost.