Bose adds multipoint Bluetooth to its QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Ultra Open Earbuds

Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity is typically a core feature for the best wireless earbuds and headphones these days, but that's not always the case. When Bose introduced its QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and its Ultra Open Earbuds, neither model offered the tool. This meant that you couldn't connect to more than one device at a time and you couldn't quickly switch from your computer to your phone when you were getting a call. Well, the company has released a software update for both sets of earbuds that will add the convenient functionality via the Bose app. This addresses a key complaint from both of my reviews and will improve the overall experience of using either of these earbuds.

Additionally, Bose says it's rolling out improvements to voice pick-up and connectivity on the Ultra Open Earbuds as part of the software update. The company explains that there are some general bug fixes for that model in this release as well.

Bose says the update for the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Ultra Open Earbuds will be begin rolling out today and will reach customers worldwide over the next two weeks. You can look for the new firmware version under the Product Update section in the Settings menu of the Bose app.