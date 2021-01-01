Latest in Gear

Image credit: Discovery+

The Morning After: Discovery+ is the first new streaming service of 2021

Slack started 2021 with an outage, Discovery dived into streaming and Nintendo bought a developer.
Engadget
51m ago
Comments
15 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Asobo Studio shows off real-time snow in 'Microsoft Flight Simulator'

Asobo Studio shows off real-time snow in 'Microsoft Flight Simulator'

View
Epic Games' next headquarters will replace a local shopping mall

Epic Games' next headquarters will replace a local shopping mall

View
Discovery+ launches today, and it's available on Fire TV, Roku and more

Discovery+ launches today, and it's available on Fire TV, Roku and more

View
‘Wild Rift’ finally made me a ‘League of Legends’ player

‘Wild Rift’ finally made me a ‘League of Legends’ player

View
Forgotten PS1 game 'Magic Castle' finally emerges two decades later

Forgotten PS1 game 'Magic Castle' finally emerges two decades later

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr