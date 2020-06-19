The Morning After: What to expect at WWDC 2020

Now that the EA Play online event has come and gone, I can say I’ve actually seen Star Wars: Squadrons in action. While I’m still a little skeptical about whether most people can handle that kind of movement in virtual reality, everything EA showed in its teaser made jumping into an X-Wing this fall seem very appealing.

Of course, the truly notable reveals were probably peeks at next-gen sports games, another co-op mission from the creator of A Way Out and, last but not least, word that Skate will return. Is it returning as a new game or a remake? We don’t know, but it’s back. And Lost in Random is… different from anything we’ve seen this side of A Nightmare Before Christmas.

Thrustmaster unveils official Airbus gear ahead of ‘Flight Simulator’ release

The new TCA line includes replica Airbus controls.

Microsoft’s remade Flight Simulator is almost here, so it’s time to get that PC cockpit ready. Thrustmaster is willing to oblige. It’s unveiled “licensed by Airbus” gear that’s perfect for proper plane geeks. The new brand, TCA or Thrustmaster Civil Aviation, includes a modular sidestick, dual thrust lever throttle with add-on modules, an Officer bundle pack and a new metal desk clamp. That said, no pedals.

The flagship product is the TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition, a PC joystick and ergonomic replica of the Airbus sidestick. The modular design includes 12 remappable buttons. The built-in throttle axis includes a thrust reverser function, a unique feature of real aircraft and users can rotate the handle to control the rudder. The sidestick will cost $69.99 and be available beginning June 25th.

What to expect from Apple's online-only WWDC 2020

New hardware? Loaded iOS updates? A new future for Macs?

It all happens next Monday, and for Apple, regardless of its online-only status, this year’s WWDC keynote could be a big one. Alongside major updates to iOS on your iPhone (new ways to organize your apps? Widgets on your home screen, finally?), rumors suggest the company is ready to announce its shift to ARM chips. This would be Apple’s first major architecture switch since early 2006 when it officially moved away from its long-running PowerPC chips to Intel's popular multi-core CPUs. We’ve got everything else we’re expecting to see, right here.

It all begins with a live-streamed keynote starting at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET on Monday, June 22nd. We’ll be reporting everything of note — so join us then!

EA gives a quick peek at next-gen 'FIFA 21' and 'Madden 21'

More life-like movement and richer weather detail, to start.

During EA Play, we got a brief look at what to expect from EA Sports titles on next-gen consoles. Both FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 will take advantage of haptic feedback on the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller as well as lightning-fast load times on that console and Xbox Series X.

EA suggests you should expect more life-like player movements, rich weather detail and the “most authentic character behaviors ever seen in sports video games.” Before then, EA also announced that FIFA 21 will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 9th — ahead of all those new consoles. If you buy FIFA 21 on PS4 or Xbox One, you can claim a free upgrade for the equivalent next-generation console later.

