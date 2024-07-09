Early Prime Day deals include the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for a record low of $35

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day will officially arrive on July 16, but we're already starting to see good deals pop up. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now just $35 as part of an early Prime Day 2024 deal. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the company's premium streaming stick — it typically retails for $60 and has been previously discounted to $40.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's most capable portable streaming device. Just plug it into your TV's HDMI port (or a TV while on vacation), and you'll instantly have access to all of your favorite streaming apps, like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon's own Prime Video. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports fast WiFi 6E connectivity, and in addition to its 4K resolution it offers Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG to make your shows and films look their best.

With a 2GHz quad-core processor and 16GB of onboard storage (double what the cheaper Fire TV devices have), the Fire TV Stick 4K Max should be zippy and have enough space to your favorite apps and games. Its WiFi 6E support also makes it a great option for streaming games with Amazon Luna. The bundled Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced gives you instant access to Amazon's virtual assistant, allowing you to search for shows or just ask about the weather.

If you don't need all the bells and whistles of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, there's also the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for $15, one of our favorite inexpensive streaming devices. And if you need Ethernet and hands-free Alexa support, Amazon's Fire TV Cube is now just $100 as part of this early Prime Day Deal.

