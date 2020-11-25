The Morning After: 'Flight Simulator' update adds high-res US landmarks

While many of us cut down on our travel across the US, anyone playing Microsoft Flight Simulator should be enjoying a better view. The game’s latest update has added high-res versions of many US landmarks, including the White House, the Statue of Liberty and the Hoover Dam.

Oddly, for a game that loves unexpected towering monoliths, the recently discovered real-world structure in Utah failed to make the cut (this time). If you don’t have a PC ready to run the game or time to virtually pilot yourself across the country, there’s a 4K trailer showing off some of the new sights.

— Richard Lawler

SIE CEO also said there's "news to come" in response to Microsoft's Game Pass.

Confidence is a wonderful thing. Sony came to this generation’s console fight in prime position: The PS4 eclipsed the Xbox One family in sales, setting itself up well for PlayStation 5. If you needed proof of the company’s position, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) CEO Jim Ryan confirmed in an interview with Russia’s Tass that the PlayStation 5 is sold out, despite his best efforts to have enough stock. He believes the supply shortage would have happened even without COVID-19.

And Ryan said Sony is taking a wait-and-see attitude over Microsoft’s recent studio purchases, which include Bethesda and id software. However, it sounds like the company plans to take some action in response to Microsoft’s Game Pass. “There is actually some news to come, but just not today,” he told Tass.

FYI

After researchers found a database online filled with login credentials being validated against Spotify, the music service began resetting passwords for the small fraction of accounts listed. It’s unclear where the information came from, but vpnMentor researchers speculated they were obtained from other leaks and used in credential stuffing attacks on Spotify, where attackers hope to find people using the same password and email combination on multiple accounts. But you wouldn’t be one of those people, right?

It includes Battle Passes, V-Bucks and exclusive cosmetics.

Say hello to Fortnite Crew, a monthly subscription that includes every seasonal Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in the game’s Item Shop and a special pack that contains Crew-exclusive outfits and accessories. The scheme launches on December 2nd — the same day the fifth season of chapter two is expected to launch — and will set you back $11.99 (€11.99/£9.99) per month.

Is it worth it? That depends. A Battle Pass currently costs 950 V-Bucks — a little less than $7.99. A Fortnite Crew subscription makes sense, when there’s a Battle Pass released because you’re also getting a bonus 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in the store (which is worth another $7.99), in addition to the exclusive Crew cosmetics. This monthly service should keep the real money flowing in a more predictable way for Epic, aimed squarely at the Fortnite faithful.

