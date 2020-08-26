Google's Nest Hub could be your next hotel concierge

The Nest Hub can act as a concierge of sorts, as you can ask for recommendations and opening hours for restaurants and stores. You might make reservations through Google Assistant too. You’ll have access to weather forecasts and YouTube, while you can connect your phone to use the device as a smart speaker.

Google says you won’t need to sign in to use the Nest Hub, so your activity won’t be tied to your Google account. It won’t store any audio, though you can turn off the microphone via a physical switch for privacy. The Nest Hub will wipe all of your activity when the hotel resets it for the next guest.

Several hotels are starting to use this Google Assistant setup, including Gansevoort Meatpacking and Synergy Chelsea in New York City; CA Gale and Shelborne South Beach in Miami; and Village Hotels in the UK. Google says more partnerships are coming soon.