Google's Nest Hub could be your next hotel concierge

The next time you’re wrapping up a trip (whenever that might be amid the COVID-19 pandemic), you might find yourself asking Google Assistant to check you out of a hotel. Google is bringing hands-free hospitality to hotel rooms through its Nest Hub smart displays.
Participating hotels will set up a Nest Hub in each room, through which you can ask the front desk for a wake up call or more towels, and learn about pool opening times. They can set up the system to control smart devices in rooms, including blinds, lights and the TV.