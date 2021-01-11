Watch LG's CES event in 9 minutes

From rollable phones to air-purifying masks, LG had plenty to show off during its CES 2021 keynote, including a virtual human presenter. Of course, this being LG, there was plenty of news on the TV and monitor fronts. The company unveiled its first 4K UltraFine monitor with an OLED screen, along with a bevy of details on OLED and Mini LED-powered QNED displays. Meanwhile, LG’s 2021 TVs will include a game optimization mode and add built-in support for Google Stadia later this year.

Elsewhere, LG revamped its lineup of Gram laptops and revealed a stick vacuum cleaner that empties itself while charging. The company also offered a look at some other smart appliances, including a laundry system that uses AI to detect fabric textures and load size to automatically select the right wash motions and drying temperatures.