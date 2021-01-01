Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft

The Morning After: Microsoft is pulling the plug on 'Minecraft Earth'

Bose is rolling out a new style of wireless ear buds, 'Minecraft Earth' is going away and Amazon's buying planes.
Engadget
1h ago
Comments
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Bose officially unveils its wireless Sport Open Earbuds

Bose officially unveils its wireless Sport Open Earbuds

View
Trump administration bans Alipay and WeChat Pay

Trump administration bans Alipay and WeChat Pay

View
Dell unveils its first 40-inch ultrawide monitor

Dell unveils its first 40-inch ultrawide monitor

View
Twitter labeled a forecaster's Georgia election tweet without controversy

Twitter labeled a forecaster's Georgia election tweet without controversy

View
‘Minecraft Earth’ will shut down on June 30th

‘Minecraft Earth’ will shut down on June 30th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr